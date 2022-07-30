Atlético-MG announces striker loan to Vasco; see business details

This Friday (29), the Minas Gerais club made official the loan of striker Fábio Gomes to Vasco

This Friday (29), the Atlético-MG made the striker’s departure on loan official Fábio Gomes for the Vasco. The information was anticipated by ESPN’s report this past Thursday (28).

The 25-year-old’s bond with the Cruzmaltino will be valid until 30th of Novemberwhen the carioca club will have officially ended the season 2022.

O rooster also informed that Fábio Gomes’ salary will be paid in full by Vasco.

As also found by the ESPNat the end of the bond, there is the option to purchase 50% of the striker for the carioca club.

At the age of 25, the striker arrived at Atlético-MG this season from New York Red Bullsgives MLS. In the United States, the player stood out by scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 31 games.

However, with the white shirt, Fábio Gomes did not succeed. In 16 matches in the current season, scored three goals, was a waiter on two occasions and saw other names gain more chances in the team.

The striker’s greatest moment in Brazilian football was with the Westin 2019at Serie B. That season he scored 18 goals in 39 matches and helped Barueri’s team to save themselves from falling to the C series.