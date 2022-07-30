Atltico: coach Cuca registered with the IDB and will make his debut against Inter
6 mins ago
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
Cuca will be Atltico’s commander in the game against Inter
Cuca was registered as Atlético’s coach in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), this Friday (29). Thus, the coach will be in charge of the alvinegro team in the match against Internacional, this Sunday (31), at 4 pm, in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre-RS, for the Brazilian Championship.
Cuca commanded the historic 2021 of Atltico, which won the Campeonato Mineiro, the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship.
Announced in March of that year to succeed the Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, the coach from Paraná reached 74.17% at the end of the season. There were 48 victories, 14 draws and nine defeats in 71 performances.
photo: reproduction
Cuca was registered with the IDB this Friday
Cuca left Galo pointed out by many as the greatest coach in the club’s history. In addition to the three titles in this second season, in the first, between 2011 and 2013, he was twice champion of Minas Gerais and champion of the Copa Libertadores.
From 2011 to 2013, Cuca scored 59.7% in 153 matches, with 80 wins, 34 draws and 39 losses. In all, he commanded the alvinegro in 224 matches, with 128 victories, 48 draws and 48 defeats (64.2%).
Coach Cuca’s debuts since 2010
On July 14, 2010, right after the break for the World Cup in South Africa, Cuca debuted for Cruzeiro and beat Athletico-PR as a visitor. At Arena da Baixada, Wellington Paulista and Robert scored and Raposa won 2-0, in a game valid for the 8th round of the 2010 Brazilian Championship. – photo: Heuler Andrey/AE
On August 10, 2011, Cuca debuted for Atltico and was surpassed by Botafogo by 2-1, in a duel valid for the 2nd phase of the Copa Sudamericana. At Estdio Ipatingo, in Ipatinga, Herrera and Maicosuel scored for Botafogo in the initial stage. In the additions of the first half, Richarlyson came to discount for Galo, who did not avoid the setback for the carioca team. – photo: File/EM
On February 25, 2014, Cuca debuted for Shandong Luneng, a Chinese team, in a 1-1 draw against Buriram United, a team from Thailand, in a game valid for the Asian Champions League. This was the coach’s next game after leaving Atltico at the end of 2013, right after the Club World Cup. – photo: reproduction
On March 17, 2016, Cuca debuted for Palmeiras in the 1-0 defeat against Nacional-URU, in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The Uruguayan team’s winning goal came from the head of Nico Lpez, a player who would later play in Brazilian football for Internacional. – photo: Cesar Greco / Fotoarena
On May 14, 2017, Cuca made his debut for Palmeiras in the 4-0 defeat of Vasco, in the first round of the 2017 Brazilian Championship. On this occasion, the coach had been champion of the last Brazilian, leaving Verdo at the end of the season and returned to re-launch this match. Jean, Guerra and Borja (2x) scored the goals from Palmeiras. – photo: Flickr from America
On August 1, 2018, Cuca debuted for Santos and lost 1-0 to Cruzeiro, in a game valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Raniel, an athlete who would play for Peixe in the future, scored the winning goal for Raposa. In the photo, you can see Cuca giving instructions to Dod, the current Atlético player. – photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC
On April 7, 2019, Cuca debuted for So Paulo and drew 0-0 with Palmeiras, in a game valid for the semifinal of the Paulista Championship. Due to the tie, the match was decided on penalties and the newly arrived coach’s team won 5-4, qualifying for the state final. It is worth noting that, at the time, Vagner Mancini was the technical coordinator of the club led by Cuca. – photo: Alan Morici/Agif
On August 9, 2020, Cuca made his debut for Santos with a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Bragantino, in a game valid for the first round of the Brazilian Championship. At 20 minutes into the second half, Marinho opened the scoring and even celebrated with the coach, but Peixe conceded the equalizing goal in the extra time. The goal came out of Claudinho’s feet. – photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC
On March 19, 2021, Cuca made his debut for Atltico with a 3-0 victory over Coimbra, in a game valid for the Campeonato Mineiro. The game was notable for being the debut of Nacho Fernndez, scorer of one goal and one assist. In addition, top scorer Hulk scored his first goal for Galo precisely in this match. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM
