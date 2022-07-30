Barbie: Eva Mendes made a curious request to Ryan Gosling after seeing her husband dressed as Ken – Movie News

The actress told her reaction to the first images of the film starring Margot Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig.





It’s been weeks since images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the Barbie set began to leak. in the midst of all hype that the live-action directed by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women) has been causing, actress Eva Mendes did not miss the opportunity to share her reaction to the characterization of her husband, who plays Ken.

With a script signed by Gerwig herself and her husband, Noah Baumbach, Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. It is a film based on the popular Mattel doll, created by Ruth Handler in 1959, and follows the title character after she is kicked out of Barbieland for not meeting beauty standards.

In June, Warner drove audiences wild by revealing Gosling’s look as Barbie’s eternal boyfriend. The protagonist of Netflix’s recently released Hidden Agent appeared with platinum hair, no shirt and only a denim vest that revealed a boxer brief with Ken’s name.

Eva Mendes, who has been in a relationship with Gosling since 2011, joined the wave of followers who were surprised by the actor’s new appearance. During an appearance on CBS’s The Talk, the actress recalled the moment she saw the first photo of Gosling as Ken:

My 14-year-old self was like, ‘Ahhhh!’ It’s a really fun picture, and he’s trying to be fun. So it works on all levels.

About the character’s underwear, Mendes admitted that he made a curious request to his partner. “When he sent me [a foto], I said, ‘Can I please keep these underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.’ I got it and I’m using it right now,” he joked.

In the interview, Mendes also talked about Gosling’s bleached locks. “Everyone knows he’s not playing a real person, right? He’s playing a fictional character,” the actress clarified. By the way, she posted the image on her own Instagram, with the following description: “So funny. So good. So excited for you to see this. That’s my Ken.”

Mendes and Gosling have two daughters together: Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6.

the awaited Barbie It also features Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Simu Li, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Emerald Fennell, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Nicola Coughlan and Kate McKinnon.