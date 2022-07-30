Ben Affleck will replace Michael Keaton in Aquaman 2, says insider

It was recently confirmed that Ben Affleck would return to play Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and the reason apparently has a direct link to Michael Keaton.

the renowned insider Grace Randolph had already said in March, when Aquaman 2 exchanged his debut streak with The Flash, that the James Wan movie would need to delete a scene where Arthur Curry would interact with the Batman in Michael Keatonas this version of Batman would only become part of the DCEU after the Scarlet Speedster movie.

However, it seems that the sequence with the Batman in the new movie Aquaman will be maintained, but with Ben Affleck being the Batman instead of Michael Keatonas pointed out by the renowned insider KC Walsh.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had its release delayed from December 16, 2023, to March 17, 2023.

The director says that the postponement happened mainly so that he would have more time to work on post-production on the feature.

The main cast of the film brings Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidmanand Willem Dafoe.

In the newcomers team, on the other hand, we have Jani Zhao (Double Play) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as the villain Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Kidnapping in Space) as Atlan, former ruler of Atlantis.