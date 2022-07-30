Botafogo negotiates departure of John Textor’s darling; Destiny will be Serie B

Glorioso will organize the cast for the rest of the season

Botafogo is experiencing a moment of instability in the season. Luís Castro’s team cannot fit in a sequence of good results. The squad lives with many physical problems, which makes the coach ask for reinforcements.

But in addition to the arrival of new athletes, Botafogo also negotiates players that are not used by the coaching staff. According to GE, Glorioso will loan goalkeeper Diego Loureiro to Guaranifrom Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Diego Loureiro, 24, was marked by the mistake he made against Atlético-GO, in April, in a valid match for the Brasileirão. Soon after departure, John Textor used social media to defend the player.

“This is what progress looks like. I’m proud to watch this team work so well together so early. I’m also proud of our goalkeeper Diego. He’s been strong for us, he has Fire in his heart and it’s going to be great for us. again”, said John Textor, owner of Botafogo.

Diego Loureiro’s numbers at Botafogo

Created in the basic categories of Glorioso, Diego Loureiro has been in the professional team since 2019. Since then, 43 matches have been played, with 42 goals conceded.