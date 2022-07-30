Brusque vs Cruzeiro: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Brusque and Cruzeiro enter the field this Saturday, at 11:00 am (Brasília time), in a game valid for the 21st round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship, at the Augusto Bauer stadium. Quadricolor is in 12th place, while Fox is the leader. O ge accompanies in Real Time, with exclusive videos ( CLICK HERE ).

O brusque need to win to break the streak of three straight draws and move further and further away from the Z-4, is three points ahead of the first inside the relegation zone. For this, the club from Santa Catarina seeks to act as the match against Grêmio, where it was competitive against a team from the G-4.

+ Check the complete table of Serie B

O cruise started the turn beating Bahia, in a direct confrontation of the G-4, and increased the chances of access to Serie A right at the beginning of the turn. Absolute leader, with 45 points, and with a large advantage over the fifth place, the Minas Gerais team seeks to resume the path of victories playing as a visitor. The team doesn’t know what it’s like to win away from BH for five rounds of Serie B.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Rogério Correa and comments by Henrique Fernandes, Richarlyson and Janette Arcanjo.

Brusque – Coach: Luan Carlos

Despite not having a suspended player, Luan Carlos has some athletes in the medical department and others recently left in the transfer window. In the week between the game against Guarani and the game against Cruzeiro, Jeferson Bahia, Júnior Todinho and Fernando Nathan rescinded with Brusque. However, the quadricolor commander has Fernandinho back and, perhaps, Alex Ruan and Pará in the starting lineup.

Likely lineup: Jordan; Edílson (Pará), Éverton Alemão, Wallace and Airton; Rodolfo Potiguar, Balotelli, Zé Mateus (Alex Ruan) and Álvaro; Fernandinho and Alex Sandro.

Who is out: Crislan, Diego Jardel, Luiz Antônio, Sandro and Toty (medical department).

Crislan, Diego Jardel, Luiz Antônio, Sandro and Toty (medical department). hanging: Airton, Álvaro, Bruno Aguiar, Luiz Antônio, Zé Mateus and Wallace. In addition to coach Luan Carlos.

+ Check out more news from Brusque

cruise – Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

Paulo Pezzolano returns after serving suspension in the match against Bahia. He will not have defender Eduardo Brock, suspended for being expelled. There is also no Rafa Silva and Leo Pais, who were discharged by medical order. On the other hand, it has the return of defender Oliveira and midfielder Fernando Canesin. You will also have the option to cast the new hire: Chay.

likely lineup: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Wagner Leonardo (Filipe Machado); Neto Moura, Pablo Siles (Pedro Castro), Geovane Jesus and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor (Stênio) and Edu.

Who is out: Eduardo Brock (suspended); Léo Pais, Rafa Silva, João Paulo, Willian Oliveira and Jajá (in the medical department).

Eduardo Brock (suspended); Léo Pais, Rafa Silva, João Paulo, Willian Oliveira and Jajá (in the medical department). hanging: Lucas Oliveira, Neto Moura, Paulo Pezzolano, Rafael Cabral, Rafael Santos and Willian Oliveira.

+ Check out more Cruise news