‘Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez’ and the documentary series about crimes in streaming

Recently debuted on streaming HBO Max the documentary series Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez, quickly becoming the platform’s new success. Documentaries about shocking and inexplicable crimes have become an inviting genre for a large part of the general public, curious to better understand how it all happened, as if they could for the first time know all the facts, through research and interviews with those involved. For many others, from more recent generations who were too young at the time of the event, it is their first contact with one of the most shocking and surreal moments that took place in our country – the pure representation of incarnate evil.

And when we talk about the murder of the young actress Daniella Perez, who died at the age of 22, we tackle one of the most brutal and still painful crimes in the history of our country. The actress’ death is turning 30 in 2022, and so the streaming platform decided to honor her and give her loved ones a voice to share their pain and most importantly, the memories of this star who shone and went too fast.

Streaming platforms are full of such shows, each of which has its own intriguing repertoire. Morbid for many, curious for others and informative for many, this type of series proposes to scrutinize these events in depth, collecting as much information as possible, counting on distance often as an ally – after having passed years and sometimes decades of crime. Apart from that, they have also generated fiction series based on these same crimes, in itself a new subgenre of cinema. taking the pack from Brutal Pact, we bring you some of the most interesting documentaries in the form of a series about the most appalling crimes of our complex human race. Check out.

We start the list, as always, with the production that inspired it. Here, we gained testimonies such as that of the victim’s mother, the author Gloria Perezwho had written the novel Body and soulof which Daniella was a part and drew praise for his performance. It was during the serial that Daniella was brutally murdered by her co-star. William of Paduawho was paired in the telenovela with her, and by his wife, Paula Thomaz, jealous of a possible affair between the two. Daniella was married to the actor Raul Gazolla, who also gives his version of events. The five-episode program also features testimonials from professional colleagues such as Maurício Mattar, Fábio Assunção and Eri Johnson.

Speaking of successful documentaries, this one was a real sensation at the beginning of the pandemic. At a time when everyone had to stay locked inside the house for fear of what the outside world would bring, the solution was to look for something totally different and unusual. And for this purpose The Tiger Mafia served like a glove. The story is too bizarre and mind-blowing to describe, but it tells about the owner of a small zoo of tigers known as Joe Exotic. His troupe of breeders is a true madhouse and as if the extreme danger of the big cats weren’t enough, disagreements come from all sides, especially from a rescuer of animals of this size called Carole Baskin, a feud that escalates to near murder. The Netflix documentary premiered in 2020 and has two seasons.

Another Netflix production, streaming has specialized in programs of the type. Here, in this 2020 series, the subject is Aaron Hernandez, a professional football player, who even signed a $40 million contract with the New England Patriots. With a bright future ahead of him, but coming from a turbulent home, the young sportsman had problems with anger, drugs and guns – and just like OJ Simpson would find himself involved in a murder case. Hernandez was accused and convicted of killing two people, including his future brother-in-law, in 2013.

This is another hit series from Netflix. Launched in 2019, this 4-episode show hears from the psychopath himself Ted Bundy through old tapes of his interviews while awaiting execution on death row. The USA is the land of serial killers, many became notorious for the crimes committed. And one of the most infamous is Ted Bundy, who confessed to killing 30 women in the four-year period between 1974 and 1978 in different states. Known for his good looks, Bundy is “the heartthrob of serial killers”, inspiring confidence and always very charming and polite to his victims before committing his murders. The story of the maniac was made into a movie in the same year, where Zac Efron took on the challenge of playing the psychopath in Ted Bundy: The Irresistible Face of Evil.

Talking to a Serial Killer: The Killer Clown

A new copy of the documentary series, Netflix this year rescued the tapes of another very famous serial killer in the USA. Known as the killer clown, John Wayne Gacy worked at children’s parties dressed as a clown. The psychopath was responsible for the deaths of at least 33 youths and boys, many of whom he also sexually abused. Gacy also acted in the 1970s and his crime biography inspired several other documentaries and horror films with the figure of scary clowns.

There’s no way around it, Netflix also dominates the market in productions of the type and has taken this lode as few other streaming platforms have done. Following in the footsteps of some of the most remarkable serial killers in recent US history, we bring you another psychopath who acted during the 70’s – it seems like a fertile time for this kind of madness and crime. After Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy it’s time to David Berkowitz, known as the “Son of Sam” and the “44-gauge Killer.”. Berkowitz was a postman, and when he was arrested for 8 deaths in New York, after a year and a few months, he blamed the demon who spoke to him through a neighbor’s black dog and ordered him to kill. The guy was responsible for a wave of terror at the time, and even won a movie directed by Spike Leecalled Sam’s Summer (1999). But this four-part documentary from 2021 sets out to theorize that he was not the only culprit in the crimes and had accomplices who may still be free.

Changing the air a little for a change, we have now left Netflix and migrated back to HBO Max for this 2019 documentary, 2h23min in length. The story of this case even inspired a fiction series called The Girl from Plainvillefrom Hulu, which arrived in Brazil through Starz, and brings Elle Fanning in the role of Michelle Carter. The plot here is as follows, the young blonde of the title would have encouraged (to say the least) through cell phone messages the friend / boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself. Roy was a highly depressed teenager, who thought he was having a virtual romance with Michelle, and thought he could be her lifeline. On the contrary, the young woman encouraged him through messages to commit suicide – and ended up in prison for a year.

Returning now to Netflix and finalizing our list of nominations, we have another documentary series that recently turned into a fictional series with the Oscar winner. Colin Firth and the indicated Toni Collettecreated by our countryman Antonio Camposson of journalist Lucas Mendes. The subject of both works is the possible murder committed by the novelist Michael Peterson of your wife Kathleen. She was found in a pool of blood at her house near the stairs. Both offer a unique behind-the-scenes look at this case. The documentary follows the lawyers’ line of defense in the case, as the series dissects the couple’s lives.

