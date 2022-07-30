‘Bullet Train’: Brad Pitt becomes a punching bag in the new teaser for the feature; Watch!

Through Twitter, the official page of the film Train-Bullet released a new teaser showing Brad Pitt becoming a punching bag for assassins aboard the vehicle.

With just 30 seconds, the preview shows snippets of pitt with the characters of Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.

This is what you call a simple job?! #BulletTrainMovie is exclusively in movie theaters August 5. pic.twitter.com/IvjYmnx3H1 — Bullet Train (@BulletTrain) June 3, 2022

Remembering that the Sony Pictures postponed the premiere of ‘Bullet train’ for the third time in the US, moving the July 2022 release to august 5th this year.

based on the book Maria Beetle in Kotaro Isaka, the plot accompanies “five assassins who meet on a moving bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka, with only a few stops along the way. They discover that their missions are unrelated, but the question is, who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the final station?”

The cast also has Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Sandra Bullock and the singer bad bunny.

