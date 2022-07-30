Bullet Train: Film with Brad Pitt makes controversial change from the book (but which the author supports) – Film News

Also starring Joey King, the new feature film is based on a Japanese novel written by Kōtarō Isaka.

Brad Pitt is the protagonist of Bullet Train, a new action film by David Leitch (the same as in Deadpool 2 and one of those behind the John Wick saga). In the plot, different serial-killers are put on the same train that goes from Tokyo to Kyoto, but they are unaware of each other’s presence. With a lot of adrenaline, acid humor and scenes of violence, the feature film has not even reached theaters and has already generated controversy – for a very different reason.

bullet train (in the original) is based on a book by the Japanese Kōtarō Isaka. As you may be imagining, the literary work takes place in Japan, and all its protagonists are Japanese. In the Hollywood adaptation, however, the killers are mostly played by American and British actors.

The change sparked a debate on social media about “whitening” and, even more so, about the tendency to “westernize” oriental characters.

“Seeing a film set in Japan with Japanese people appearing only in the background is offensive,” said David Inoue, executive director of the League of Japanese American Citizens, in an interview with AsAmNews. “Those involved should have asked questions about it. Someone of Brad Pitt’s stature has the ability to do that and he hasn’t said anything,” he added.

“IT’S NOT LIKE I UNDERSTAND MUCH ABOUT JAPAN”, ACKNOWLEDGES THE BOOK’S AUTHOR

Kōtarō Isaka declared in conversation with the The New York Times who is fully in favor of the change made by production. “I don’t have any feelings for wanting people to understand Japanese culture or literature. It’s not like I understand much about Japan either,” she acknowledges.

According to the author, the Japanese context is not decisive for what he wants to tell and he has always dreamed of selling his story to Hollywood. He therefore avoids controversy and is happy that one of his works has managed to reach the Anglo-Saxon public. After all, he was already one of the best-known writers within his country.

Joey King Received Valuable Life Advice From Brad Pitt While Filming Bullet Train

Isaka himself sees his characters as flexible and malleable, able to adapt to various cultures. “Honoring its Japanese soul gives us a certain comfort, but at the same time the film doesn’t miss out on the opportunity to have great stars who help make it work on a global scale,” said Sanford Pitch, president of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group, to The New York Times.

Bullet train premieres this Thursday, August 4th. The cast also includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, as well as Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. Sandra Bullock and Logan Lerman also work on the project.