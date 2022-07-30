Cara Delevingne comments on a kiss on Selena Gomez in the series: “Hysterical”

The kiss scene between Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingneon the Serie Only Murders in the Buildingcaused an uproar on social media and the English actress gave an interview telling how it was to star alongside the American star.

Cara, 29, plays Alice, and Selena Gomez, 29, plays Mabel.

“It was pure fun. Would anyone in the world not enjoy kissing Selena? It was hysterical. It’s one of those things, especially when you meet someone, that you just have fun without worrying.” EOnline.

According to Delevingne, she didn’t have much time to enjoy the actress backstage after the scene, because they’re always busy.

“So being able to spend time with her, work with her… She’s a wonderful person to work with, even if we didn’t know each other. She’s brilliant, one of the actresses I’ve enjoyed working with the most,” she added.

Only Murders in the Building was nominated for a Golden Globe 2022

Only Murders in the Building counts in its cast with the actors Steve Martin and Martin Short and in the synopsis the plot shows three neighbors in love with murder stories who find themselves in the middle of the investigation of a real crime.

The English actress admitted in 2020 that she is pansexual and in another interview she spoke more about the representation among women on television.

Only Murders In The Building season 2 premiered on Star+ last Tuesday (28) and the episodes come out weekly. The series has been very well spoken of by the public and critics and on the website of the Rotten Tomatoes it was rated with 100% approval.

In the show’s first season, Selena Gomez’s character Mabel had a brief romance with Oscar (Aaron Dominguez). Alice arrived in season 2 to be the protagonist’s new romantic partner. She owns an art gallery and will make Mabel know herself in a new way.

“How much my character is evolving and changing has been a lot of fun. You can tell that in the second season she is wanting to get rid of her past and starts to be more interested in her art and cuts her hair. Then she meets Alice, Cara’s character, and ends up falling in love with her”, declared the actress in an interview with EW.

