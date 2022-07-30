Cartola 2022: Terans and Raul Gustavo are out of round #20; see suspended, injured and likely | topper

The first round of the second round will begin! Nothing better than starting the return mitando, right? For that, it’s worth keeping an eye on who should play over the weekend. In this article, we have separated the names that are out of round #20 due to suspension and injury, as well as the likely teams. The main absence is on account of midfielder Terans, from Athletico-PR, who would certainly be chosen a lot by the cartelists – even more so because it is a home match, at Arena da Baixada, against São Paulo. The Uruguayan is suspended for the third yellow card.