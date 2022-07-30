Check out 8 Sandra Bullock films on the actress’s birthday

This Tuesday (26), American actress and producer Sandra Bullock turns 58. She is known for “The Blind Side” (2009) and the action-comedy sequel “Miss Congeniality” in the 2000s. Read Now has separated a list of some of the main films of the artist, check it out:

The Net (1995)

Angela Bennett (Sandra Bullock) is an independent computer analyst who has her life “erased” by an electronic conspiracy, changing her name and past, she becomes a fugitive from the police. Now, Angela must fight to survive and prove her true identity. The cast also includes Diane Baker, Dennis Miller, and Jeremy Northam.

The Proposal (2009)

Sandra Bullock stars in this romantic comedy opposite Ryan Reynolds. Margaret Tate (Bullock) is a powerful Canadian book publisher who is on the verge of being deported. Afraid of losing her job, she declares that she is engaged to her assistant, Andrew Paxton (Reynolds), who decides to help her boss stay in the United States in exchange for some demands. To convince the Immigration Agent, the two travel to Andrew’s parents’ home in Alaska, and now they will have to make everyone believe in the hoax.

Betty White (1922-2021) plays Andrew’s grandmother. The cast also includes Anne Fletcher, Denis O’Hare, Oscar Nunez, Craig T. Nelson, and Malin Åkerman.

The Well-Armed (2013)

Sandra Bullock stars in this crime-action comedy alongside Melissa McCarthy. Ashburn (Bullock) is an FBI special agent, who according to her co-workers, despite being competent, is arrogant and unsympathetic. She’s looking for a job promotion and is in charge of an investigation into a powerful drug dealer in Boston, but for that, Ashburn will need the help of Mullins (McCarthy), a local police officer who doesn’t take orders from anyone. Thus, the two will have to overcome their differences to complete the mission. In 2013, the film earned $229.9 million at the box office.

The cast also includes Marlon Wayans, Joey McIntyre, Ben Falcone, Michael Rapaport, Jessica Chaffin, Jane Curtin, Tony Hale and Demián Bichir.

Gravity (2013)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, Sandra Bullock stars in the Oscar-winning science fiction opposite George Clooney. After an accident with the spaceship, Dr. Ryan Stone (Bullock) and astronaut Matt Kowalski (Clooney) are adrift in space and must fight for survival; taking advantage of the last few minutes of oxygen he has left and deeply exploring the immensity of space.

During the 2014 Oscars ceremony, the production won the categories of: “Best Direction”, Original Soundtrack, Cinematography, Visual Effects, Editing, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing.

Eight Women and a Secret (2018)

Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) is just out of prison and planning her next stunt: stealing a diamond necklace worth $150 million. Along with her friend Lou (Cate Blanchett), she recruits a skilled team of women to take the jewel off Daphne Kluger’s (Anne Hathaway) neck during the renowned “Met Gala” event in New York. The cast includes Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Mindy Kaling.

Bird Box (2018)

In this Netflix original thriller, Sandra Bullock plays a mother fighting for survival along with her children after mysterious entities invade Earth. The world collapses, and those who see the creatures do not survive. Directed by Oscar winner Susanne Bier.

Unforgivable (2021)

After committing a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) spends 20 years in prison. After serving her sentence, she seeks to reunite with her younger sister Katie, who she left behind when she went to jail. In addition to trying to restart her career, while being discriminated against by society, she refuses to forgive her ex-convict past.

Inspired by the British miniseries of the same name (2009), the Netflix drama also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, and Rob Morgan.

Lost City (2022)

Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) is an action-adventure writer, Alan (Channing Tatum) is the model who plays the character on the book covers. During the tour promoting her latest work, Loretta is kidnapped by a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who wants to know where the treasure she describes in the story is. In order to prove that he is equal to the hero of the books, Alan decides to go rescue Loretta, and so the two must work together to survive the adventure in the wild.