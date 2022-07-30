Check out the footwear trends from the catwalks

The haute couture season in July brought several trends during Paris Fashion Week. Several luxury brands such as Valentino, Prada and Balenciaga have innovated on the catwalks, of course, everyone has thought at some point that it is impossible to wear the pieces of the catwalks and shoes on a daily basis.

Fashionistas seem to have a ‘special’ ability to simplify and adapt runway looks into their routine. But we tell you the secret! It’s simple, just train your eyes and be aware of trends, which makes it much easier to adapt the news to your style, but without losing its essence.

We separate three shoes that came straight from the catwalks and are taking to the streets, who knows, maybe one of them might be your favorite?!

Platform

Models in the fashion show and platform heels. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The very high platforms of the Valentino Pink PP collection were one of the protagonists at Fashion Week 2022. High heels were present in practically all the models and artists who were in the show, such as: Anne Hartman and Florence Pugh. Influencer Virginia is already using the trend, and platform heels are already available for sale on the website in different shapes and colors, according to Valentino, it is a “square foot platform pump brings a bold silhouette to runway looks”wrote on his Instagram.

Gladiator

Zendaya in Valentino Rendez Vouz collection. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

She came back stronger than ever, the sandal of controversy loved by many, and feared by others! Valentino was responsible for bringing the fashion trend back to the streets, and around the world. The sandal that is ideal for summer and autumn simply returned in the 2022 Valentino show, and has been conquering the hearts of fashionistas such as: Bruna Marquezine and Zendaya, who was the protagonist of the ‘Valentino Rendez Vous’ collection.

Tractored sole

Influencer Jade Seba with tractor sole. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The tractor sole appeared in the 90s, with the aesthetic of grunge fashion, bringing a style of ripped jeans, apparently old pieces, and mixing with rock’n’roll. The tractor sole appeared in versions of black boots with a heavy structure, recently used by Willow Smith, Avril Lavigne and Jade Seba who used in cream color with a dungaree. The footwear can be adapted in different ways in classic rock looks, or more romantic with dresses, in addition, it is perfect for festival productions like Rock in Rio that is coming!

Featured photo: Anne Hathaway with platform and Zendaya with gladiator. Reproduction/Instagram/Valentino