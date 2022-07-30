Chemical reactions discovered that may have given rise to life

Environment

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 07/29/2022

There is so much life on our planet that no one knows where on Earth life is not possible. But how she got a riddle.

[Imagem: Sunil Pulletikurti et al. – 10.1038/s41557-022-00999-w]

Prebiotic to biotic transition

This is one of the greatest scientific questions of all time: How did the inorganic molecules from the newborn planet Earth combine to form the molecules that made the transition to organic life?

Broadly speaking, modern science proposes that life began by a process called abiogenesis, or spontaneous generation. There are many hypotheses, but it was never possible to reproduce in the laboratory all the way from non-life to life, when chemistry became biology.

Now, a team of four chemists at the Scripps Research Center in the US has discovered a new set of chemical reactions that use cyanide, ammonia and carbon dioxide – all considered common on early Earth – to generate amino acids and nucleic acids, the building blocks of construction of proteins and DNA.

“We have created a new paradigm to explain this shift from prebiotic chemistry to biotic chemistry,” said Professor Ramanarayanan Krishnamurthy, the team’s coordinator. “We believe that the type of reaction we describe is likely what might have happened on early Earth.”

In addition to providing new insight into early Earth chemistry, the newly discovered chemical reactions are also useful in industrial processes, such as generating customized biomolecules from cheaper starting materials.

Chemical reactions at the origin of life

Earlier this year, the same group showed how cyanide can enable the chemical reactions that transform prebiotic molecules and water into the basic organic compounds necessary for life. Unlike the previously proposed reactions, this one works at room temperature and over a wide pH range.

They have now demonstrated that, under the same conditions, there is a way to generate amino acids, more complex molecules that make up the proteins in all known living cells.

In cells today, amino acids are generated from precursors called alpha-keto acids, using nitrogen and specialized proteins called enzymes. There are indications that alpha-ketoacids existed on early Earth, but many scientists believe that, before the advent of cellular life, amino acids must have been generated from completely different precursors, aldehydes, rather than alpha-ketoacids, since that the enzymes to carry out the conversion did not yet exist.

This idea has led to debate over how and when the switch from aldehydes to alpha-keto acids as the key ingredient for amino acid production occurred. This is where the new reactions discovered now come in.

According to this hypothesis, carbon dioxide was essential for the origin of life, although acting in conjunction with other compounds.

[Imagem: Mahipal Yadav et al. – 10.1038/s41557-021-00878-w]

Life generated by cyanide?

After their success using cyanide to drive other chemical reactions, the team suspected that cyanide, even without enzymes, could also help turn alpha-keto acids into amino acids. Since they knew that nitrogen would be needed somehow, they added ammonia – a form of nitrogen likely present on early Earth.

Then, through trial and error, they discovered a third key ingredient: carbon dioxide. With this mixture, they quickly began to see the formation of amino acids.

As the new reaction is relatively similar to what occurs today within cells – except that it is driven by cyanide rather than a protein – it seems more likely that this is the source of early life, rather than the drastically different reactions proposed so far, say the researchers.

The work also helps bring together two sides of a long-running debate over the importance of carbon dioxide for early life, concluding that carbon dioxide was key, but only in combination with other molecules.

Finally, the team discovered that a by-product of the same reaction, called orotate, is a precursor to the nucleotides that make up DNA and RNA. This suggests that the same primordial soup, under the right conditions, could have given rise to a large number of molecules necessary for the key elements of life.

“What we want to do next is continue to investigate what kind of chemistry might emerge from this mixture,” said Krishnamurthy. “Can amino acids start to form little proteins? Could one of those proteins come back and start acting like an enzyme to make more of these amino acids?”

Bibliography: Article: Prebiotic Synthesis of -Amino Acids and Orotate from ?-Ketoacids Potentiates Transition to Extant Metabolic Pathways

Authors: Sunil Pulletikurti, Mahipal Yadav, Greg Springsteen, Ramanarayanan Krishnamurthy

Magazine: Nature Chemistry

Vol.: 14, pages 170-178

DOI: 10.1038/s41557-022-00999-w Article: Cyanide as a primordial reductant enables a protometabolic reductive glyoxylate pathway

Authors: Mahipal Yadav, Sunil Pulletikurti, Jayasudhan R. Yerabolu, Ramanarayanan Krishnamurthy

Magazine: Nature Chemistry

DOI: 10.1038/s41557-021-00878-w

Other news about:

more topics