Coach Omar Feitosa counters note released by Cascavel

Coach guaranteed that Paraná’s focus is 100% on the match. Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF/Estadão Content

Coach Omar Feitosa countered the note released by the Rattlesnake in relation to Paraná Clube having practiced antigame in the one-way duel of the knockout stage of the Serie D of the Brazilian Championship. The match ended in a goalless draw at the Regional Olympic Stadium.

In a press conference, the coach contested the fact that the Snake to have complained about the arbitration and to have said that the Paraná players were falling to gain time during the match. For Feitosa, this was nothing more than a plot created by the adversary.

“It was 100 minutes, with 63 minutes of the ball in play. In the first half, there were four minutes of added time. During this period, we had Everton Brito injured, who was kicked in the chin. In the second half, there was a bicycle on Moisés’ back, Krobel’s injury. Just to undo any narrative of the catimba. This did not happened. Paraná tried to play and had one of the clearest chances of the game. It’s even offensive”, said the coach at a press conference.

The weather during the week was troubled after the release of Serpent’s note. However, in the coach’s view, this type of situation does not affect the group’s concentration for the second game. The team’s focus is 100% concentrated on this Saturday’s confrontation (30), at 4 pm, in Vila Capanema.

“We are worried about the game. This old-fashioned football, playing for the fans, belittling Paraná, that doesn’t apply anymore. Nor should it happen. Our mental preparation is focused on the game”, highlighted the paranista commander.

Six thousand fans guaranteed

After three days of sales, more than six thousand fans have already purchased their tickets for this Saturday’s duel. The expectation is that Vila Capanema will be full for one of the main decisions in the club’s recent history. Feitosa commented on the atmosphere that awaits in the stands and maintained its request for 15,000 people in the stadium.