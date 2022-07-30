Companies gather 4,382 opportunities in several areas, check the positions

Since the internet began to allow us to perform services without being at the company’s location, the home office has been widely adopted. However, the modality was more common for people who worked with the areas of technology.

With the arrival of the pandemic, this form was adopted intensively by all companies that had this possibility. Even with the end of this process, some institutions ended up maintaining the way of working.

Home Office is conquering space

Currently, working in the Home Office modality is something preferred by some employees and companies. This type of process reduces the institution’s expenses and makes the entire work process even more comfortable for the worker.

In addition, of course, to making it possible to hire people from all over the country without having geographical barriers.

Thus, it is common to find workers looking for online home office service options. In several job platforms present on the internet, it is already possible to activate filters to show only the options of this type.

If you are one of these people, discover more than 4 thousand chances to work without leaving home today. The registration process is quite easy. See below.

Jobs

Recently InfoJobs, a job vacancy registration platform, made 4,382 job vacancies available to the population across the country. The options are working from home in the areas of commercial, human resources, technology, sales and several others.

It is worth remembering that these options are not only available for the Broad Competition, but there are also opportunities for People with Disabilities (physical, hearing, mental, visual, psychosocial and speech).

The hiring process is carried out through the CLT regime as a permanent employee or as a provision of services, interns and temporary workers.

How to apply?

The process to get one of the vacancies is actually quite simple. The first step is to access the InfoJobs platform at https://www.infojobs.com.br/. In the upper corner you can find the filter where you can place the area you want or the home office mode.

When you find an ad that catches your eye, click on it and read all the information carefully. If you fit the requested profile. Finally, just register your resume for free, fill in the requested information and wait for the company to respond.

It is possible that they will contact you to resolve further questions about the selection process.

