Corinthians runner-up in the visiting public ranking in the Brazilian’s first round; check out

Fiel ended the first round of the Brasileirão with the second best average of fans in away matches. After nine games as a visitor, 30,068 tickets were sold to Corinthians fans in these matches.

In addition, the Parque São Jorge club has the second largest visitor audience in the national tournament so far. It is worth remembering that there was a tenth match between Timão away from home, against Palmeiras, but without the presence of a visiting public.

According to a survey carried out by the The globe, Corinthians has an average of 3,405 fans attending games as visitors. Timão is only behind Flamengo, which leads the ranking with an average of 3,413 in attendance, a small margin ahead. The third place on the list is Palmeiras, with an average of 2,610 fans, a distance of almost 800 fans less than the Parque São Jorge club.

Timão also ranks second in the ranking of the largest visiting audience in a game for the Brasileirão. In the 10th round of the national competition, Corinthians was defeated by Cuiabá by 1-0, at Arena Pantanal. On that occasion, around 7,140 Timão fans were present in the visiting sector of the stadium. The leader of the question is the Flamengo crowd, which had a visiting public of 12,711 fans in a duel against Ceará, at Arena Castelão.

In total audience in nine matches played as a visitor in the Brazilian Championship this season, Corinthians took 30,648 fans to the stadiums where Timão played outside the Neo Química Arena. It is worth mentioning that in no match played there were less than 500 faithful in the stands intended for fans of the Parque São Jorge club.

Average ranking of fans as visitors in the first round of the Brasileirão

Flamengo – 3,413 fans in nine away matches Corinthians – 3,405 fans in nine away matches Palmeiras – 2,610 fans in six away matches São Paulo – 2,281 fans in nine away matches Botafogo – 1,534 in 10 games as a visitor

Ranking of the largest audiences among visitors in the first round of the Brasileirão

Ceará x Flamengo – Castelão Arena – 12,771 Flamengo fans Cuiabá x Corinthians – Arena Pantanal – 7,326 Corinthians fans Fortaleza x Palmeiras – Castelão Arena – 5,001 Palmeiras fans Ceará x Corinthians – Arena Castelão – 4,871 Corinthians fans Flamengo x Botafogo – Mané Garrincha – 4,781 Botafogo fans

