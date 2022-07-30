Corinthians x Botafogo: probable lineups, absences and where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão

At the opening of the second round of the Brazilian championship, Corinthians and Botafogo will face each other this Saturday (30), at 7pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Timão continues in the hunt for the leader Palmeiras, but shares its attention with Libertadores, as this Tuesday (2) has the first leg of the quarterfinals of the continental competition against Flamengo, in Itaquera.

Therefore, the tendency is for the Parque São Jorge team to go to the field against Glorioso with an alternative team, with some players being preserved, already with an eye on the confrontation against Fla.

Defender Raul Gustavo, who left the pitch of Antônio Accioly stadium with pain in the adductor muscle of his right thigh last Wednesday (27) should be preserved for the Corinthians commitment this weekend. In the last game, Timão was defeated 2-0 by Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

On the Botafogo side, the medical department is full. Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Breno, Cuesta, Gustavo Sauer, Kayque and Carli are injured and coach Luís Castro will be absent.

Victor Sá and Del Piage even trained during the week, but they will still be preserved.

CORINTHIANS X BOTAFOGO

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP – 20TH ROUND

Place: Neo Química Arena, São Paulo (SP)

Date and time: July 30, 2022 at 7pm

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

Video referee: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Where to watch: Premiere (for all Brazil), real time L! and by audio in the partner LANCE!/Voice of Sport

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Roni and Fausto Vera; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Adson. Coach: Vitor Pereira

Embezzlement: Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor muscle of the right thigh) and Renato Augusto (physical transition)

hanging: Raul Gustavo and Du Queiroz

BOTAFOGO

Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Lucas Mezenga, Philipe Sampaio (Kanu), Fernando Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Carlos Eduardo, Lucas Fernandes; Lucas Piazon (Luís Henrique), Erison, Jeffinho. Technician: Luis Castro.

Embezzlement: Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Breno, Cuesta, Gustavo Sauer, Kayque and Carli (injured); Rafael, Victor Sá and Del Piage (transition)

hanging: Del PiageLucas FernandesHugoLuis Castro [técnico]Erison and Philipe Sampaio