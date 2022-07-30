Corinthians x Botafogo: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing

After a stormy period, the Botafogo showed evolution in recent games and comes from a great victory over Athletico-PR, at Nilton Santos. This Saturday, however, the challenge tends to be more complicated: Glorioso visits Corinthians, at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 20th round of the Brazilian championship.

It is true that Timão should preserve a good part of the holders, since next Tuesday they have an important duel against Flamengo for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. However, the choices that coach Vítor Pereira will make are still unknown. Corinthians is the vice-leader of the Brasileirão and wants to continue hunting the leader and rival Palmeiras.

With a free week to work – which his opponent didn’t have – coach Luís Castro is unlikely to make too many changes to the team, despite not giving any clues as to which team will take the field. As Botafogo did very well in the last round, the Portuguese should choose to keep the formation, but can choose for more experience and promote Kanu’s return.

Botafogo embezzlement

Despite having trained with the ball during the week, defender Carli, side Rafael, midfielder Del Piage and striker Victor Sá were not related. Victor Cuesta (facial surgery), Carlinhos, Kayque, Breno, Diego Gonçalves and Gustavo Sauer are also unavailable for physical reasons.

Hanging from Botafogo

Defender Philipe Sampaio, left-back Hugo, midfielder Lucas Fernandes and striker Erison are suspended with two yellow cards, in addition to coach Luís Castro and assistant Vítor Severino. If anyone on this list receives a card this Saturday, he will not be able to participate in the duel against Ceará, next Saturday, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

The opponent – ​​Corinthians

Involved in knockout decisions, Corinthians should spare most of the holders aiming at the duel against Flamengo, on Tuesday, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The São Paulo team no longer discloses the list of related, but athletes like Fagner, Maycon, Willian and Róger Guedes must be preserved.

tickets

Corinthians will make available for sale the remaining 700 tickets for Botafogo fans only at the visiting ticket office at Neo Química Arena, starting at 5 pm. The ticket costs R$ 90.

Where to watch Corinthians vs Botafogo

The match will only be broadcast on the Premiere channel, on the pay-per-view system.

Arbitration

The refereeing trio for Corinthians x Botafogo comes from the Gaucho Federation. whistle the match Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima, assisted by Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor. The VAR will be operated by Daniel Nobre Bins, who will be assisted by André da Silva Bittencourt, both also from Rio Grande do Sul.

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS X BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Neo Química Arena

Date-Time: 07/30/2022 – 19h

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Tickets: www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br

Where to watch: Premiere

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Roni and Du Queiroz; Adson, Gustavo Mosquito and Yuri Alberto – Coach: Vítor Pereira.

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Philipe Sampaio and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Lucas Piazon, Erison and Jeffinho – Coach: Luís Castro.