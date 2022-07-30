Cristiano Ronaldo approaches agreement with new club

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fate for the upcoming season remains a great mystery. But the fact is that the Portuguese doesn’t want to stay at Manchester United, despite ten Hag having already made it clear that he counts on him.

Meanwhile, the media reports that Jorge Mendes, the player’s manager, would be looking for a new club for him, having initially offered him to clubs such as Bayern, PSG, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea. However, they all refused, citing different reasons.

CR7’s agent intensifies conversations with Sporting

Now, the ace can return to a place he knows very well: Portugal. That’s because, according to Fichajes, Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s manager, is in talks with Sporting about the star’s return.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s main objective is to play in the Champions League, something that would be possible at Sporting. What weighs against it is the decision of coach Rúben Amorim, who was not so optimistic about the arrival of shirt 7. However, Mendes believes he can convince him.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has re-introduced himself to Manchester United for the last pre-season friendlies. However, the player remains willing to leave the team, as has been reported by the local media.