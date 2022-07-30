Criticism | Candy: A Story of Passion and Crime – Miniseries (2022) – Jessica Biel is spectacular in this real series

the miniseries Candy: A Story of Passion and Crime from Star+, shows the journey of this absurd case.

Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel) seemed like a good woman, a good mother and a good housewife. But behind the scenes she planned and carried out the murder of her friend Betty.

The craziest thing about this story is not even Betty’s death, but the outcome of this real case.

The first episode of the series is set in 1980, and in it we meet Candy Montgomery, a woman who is distressed in the first few minutes, and shortly after we hear her killing her friend Betty, and the series comes back a few weeks earlier to tell how, and and why Candy got to this point. It all ends in Candy’s trial, to decide her conviction for the brutal murder of Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey).

This series will work best for people who probably don’t know the real case, as the plot tries to create a tone of mystery, and leaves you with questions about Betty’s death, and about all the reasons for wanting to kill her.

As I didn’t know the real case completely, I ended up getting involved in the plot.

Mainly because of the excellent performances of the Jessica Biel and gives Melanie Lynskey. These two shine when they’re playing their respective characters, Candy, and Betty.

THE Jessica Biel she’s been showing all her facets as an actress, and little by little you feel that she’s determined to look for more voracious, more challenging roles, and Candy is a box of surprises that she took literally. She manages to make Candy have a unique sympathy, but at the same time she manages to develop that character, and turn her into a totally different person than we saw at the beginning of the series.

While the Melanie Lynskey, who recently delivered everything on Yallowjackets, has some interesting highlight moments, where we get to know a little more about Betty’s life, and we also understand that everyone on this series has problems, both relationship and maternal problems. And even though they’re completely different, they still share subtle similarities that you’ll notice throughout the episodes.

The characters’ husbands are two immobile doors that don’t have much charisma.

However the Pablo Schrieber who plays Allan, in this case Betty’s husband, he is a relevant character to the plot of the series.

just to conclude, candy it’s a good mini series with a slightly off-curve unfolding, but just like The Things About Pam. These two series are great for you to know the real case, and then you have to give a good depth to the subject, because the series even trying ends up leaving things of the story aside.

But it still remains interesting, it brings an exuberant look from the time, and of course many references to 80s pop culture. We have performances worthy of a quality mini series, and of course a real story that will make you angry at the outcome, and I want to talk about this outcome now in the part with spoilers, where I’m going to talk about the real story.

But if you haven’t watched the series yet, run there to see it on star+.