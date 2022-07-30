Doohan wins F2 race 1 in Hungary, Fittipaldi is 3rd – Formula 2 News

ALL ABOUT THE FORMULA 1 HUNGARY GP CLASSIFICATION 2022 | briefing

The first of the two races of the Formula 2 weekend in Hungary was won by the pole-sitter Jack Doohan. On Saturday afternoon (30), Doohan was really the pointer, but he didn’t win from end to end. Once he regained the lead, however, he was no longer threatened.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Starting from pole was difficult. Jack saw Enzo Fittipaldi take the lead and had to make sure he didn’t fall behind Jüri Vips. A few corners later, when he was putting pressure on Fittipaldi, he saw the Brazilian leave the track and open the door to regain control of the sprint race and follow him to the end. It was Doohan’s second win of the season.

Vips also took advantage of Fittipaldi’s mistake at the end of the first lap to secure second place, while Enzo was third. At one point, it looked like Fittipaldi would attack Vips at the end, but the high tire wear in the final part of the sprint race greatly reduced the possibility of captures across the grid.

Felipe Drugovich was in fourth place and was a winner of the day, as rivals in the fight for the title did not score. Much in part to an incident with Felipe at the start. Drugovich was side by side with Logan Sargeant and Dennis Hauger, who entered with a gaiato. A touch from the three of them caused Hauger to spin, broke Sargeant’s front wing and even forced Théo Pourchaire, who was coming right behind, to leave the track to avoid contact. Sargeant retired, while Pourchaire dropped to 16th place and managed to climb all the way to ninth, where he finished.

Frederik Vesti was in fifth place and, along with Liam Lawson, Marcos Armstrong and Ayumu Iwasa ended the list of those who scored at least one point. Behind Pourchaire, Olli Caldwell finished tenth.

With the result, Drugovich now has a 44-point lead in the championship before the main event. On Sunday, Iwasa starts on pole and will have Armstrong, Drugovich, Pourchaire, Sargeant, Vips, Vesti, Hauger, Fittipaldi and Doohan in the top ten.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all weekend activities Hungarian GP Formula 1. On Sunday, the main Formula 2 race is scheduled for 6:35 am [de Brasília, GMT-3].

Start of the Formula 2 sprint race in Hungary (Photo: Reproduction/F2)

Paddockast #158: What can Ferrari learn from past mistakes and successes?

Check out how the race went:

After a day with several weather changes for Formula 3, W Series and Formula 1, F2 arrived at a time when the rain no longer seemed so threatening. On the contrary: dry track and sunshine, the asphalt reached 32°C. It wasn’t a very high temperature, but it was the highest on Saturday.

Jack Doohan started on pole according to the top-10 inversion system. Enzo Fittipaldi was the one who came out beside him, completing the front row. Pole in the main race, Ayumu Iwasa, was tenth. With that, the championship leader, Felipe Drugovich, was in seventh place, just behind Théo Pourchaire and Logan Sargeant, the two real rivals in the fight for the title. The Frenchman was sixth, while the American started fifth.

And the start was good. Fittipaldi made a good start and left Doohan behind, taking the lead. In the middle of the pack, Drugovich dove on the inside and ended up forming a ‘three wide’, three abreast, at turn one. Felipe was on the inside, with Sargeant in the middle and Dennis Hauger on the outside. Only the Brazilian got away with it, because Sargeant touched both and broke his front wing. End of race for both and safety car on the track. Porchaire was close behind and had to leave the lane to avoid contact. He ended up dropping to 16th place.

Logan Sargeant’s car breaks down (Photo: Playback/F2)

Before stopping everything, however, Fittipaldi opened too much and passed out of one of the corners, allowing Doohan to regain the lead. The Brazilian dropped to third, still behind Jüri Vips. When the restart came, in the opening of the fifth lap, they formed the top-3. Frederik Vesti, Drugovich, Jehan Daruvala, Iwasa, Marcos Armstrong, Liam Lawson and Richard Verschoor rounded out the top ten.

Roberto Merhi was the only driver on the track with softer tires in this short race that does not have an overtaking requirement. The start kept the positions at the front, but there was contact there at the end of the field between Roy Nissany and Clement Novalak. The two had damage to the car and had to go to the pits to change their wings. Novalak would soon receive a 10s penalty for causing the collision.

Fittipaldi was fast enough to start opening the DRS and attacking Vips on the seventh of 28 laps. The Estonian held and relieved the initial pressure, but he didn’t have much to look forward to either, because Doohan opened about 1s5. Drugovich had already passed Vesti to take fourth place in the race.

Jack Doohan leads the pack (Photo: Playback/F2)

Vips had speed and cut Doohan’s lead after setting the fastest lap of the race, but still far from attacking. Meanwhile, at the back, Pourchaire tried to climb the peloton and passed Merhi, David Beckmann – with a beautiful pass – and Marino Sato. Despite this, he was still in 13th place.

With the race halfway through, tire wear was starting to kick in for some drivers. Drugovich, for example, stopped Fittipaldi’s tendency to pull over and began to control his own pace to not let Vesti threaten. Enzo, in turn, followed close to Vips and seemed to be waiting for a break to dive with DRS.

The good fights were not in the first places, but in the end of the points zone. Daruvala attacked Armstrong, the two locked tires and were side by side for sixth place. He even had a touch on the New Zealander’s right front tire. So Daruvala passed and Armstrong baited Lawson, who quickly took seventh place.

With three laps to go, it was obvious that Doohan would be the victor, because he opened in the lead and now had a 2s advantage. Drugovich was even able to open the DRS on the last lap to pass Fittipaldi, but he did not overtake. Same thing for Iwasa on top of Armstrong, but Marcus knew how to hold on to seventh place.

It ended this way. Doohan, who had won a race in England, returned to the top of the podium.

F2 2022, Hungarian GP, ​​Hungaroring, Sprint Race, Final Result:

1 J DOOHAN virtuosi 28 laps two J VIPS High-tech +5,275 3 AND FITTIPALDI Charouz +6,325 4 F DRUGOVICH PM +7,792 5 F DRESS ART +9,266 6 L LAWSON carlin +13,550 7 M ARMSTRONG High-tech +20,185 8 IWASA DAMS +20,723 9 T POURCHAIRE ART +21,715 10 THE CALDWELL fields +29,794 11 C WILLIAMS trident +31,056 12 D BECKMAN Van Amersfoort +31,839 13 THE CORDEEL Van Amersfoort +32,290 14 R MERHI fields +48,884 15 M SATO virtuosi +51,818 16 R VERSCHOR trident +57,022 17 C BÖLÜKBASI Charouz +1:07,163 18 J DARUVALA price +1:17,268 19 R NISSANY DAMS +1 lap 20 C NOVALAK PM +1 lap 21 L SARGEANT carlin NC 22 D HAUGER price NC

FORMULA 1 2022: IS THERE A REAL CHANCE FOR MERCEDES TO FINISH AGAINST FERRARI?

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.