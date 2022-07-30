Dorival scales Flamengo with changes for debut in the return of the Brasileirão

After drawing goalless in a game full of controversies last Wednesday (27), against Athletico Paranaense, at Maracanã, in a match valid for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo returns to its attention for the next duel. Now, the team led by Dorival Júnior is preparing to face Atlético-GO, in the opening of the return of the Brazilian Championship.

For the 20th round of the competition, this Saturday, at 8:30 pm Brasília time, at Maracanã, the red-black carioca will have changes in the starting lineup. The main ones are two of the main reinforcements in the current transfer window: Vidal and Everton Cebolinha. The duo will start playing for the first time with the Flamengo shirt. That’s because Dorival Júnior must send an alternative team to the game.

In order to save some of the holders for the confrontation against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, next Tuesday (2), the Flamengo commander tends to change practically the entire offensive sector. From the victory against Avaí, in the last game of the Brasileirão, the rubro-negro must count, only, with the maintenance of Diego Ribas from the middle forward.

With that, the probable starting lineup of Flamengo that Dorival will send to face Atlético-GO has: Santos; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego Ribas, Vidal and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Lázaro and Marinho. After a troubled start in the championship, Mais Querido has three consecutive victories in the Brasileirão and takes the 6th position with 30 points, nine less than the leader Palmeiras.