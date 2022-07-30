Drew Barrymore Says Her Actor Ex-Boy Knows How To Be ‘With All Women’: ‘I Was So In Love’ – Monet

+



Drew Barrymore filled the ball with her ex-boyfriend, actor Justin Long. The 47-year-old actress detailed the charm that makes women simply fall in love with him.

The statements of the star of ‘As if it were the first time’ (2004) were given on the podcast ‘A Little Bit Extra’.

Drew recalled his relationship with Justin Long, star of ‘Die Hard 4.0’ (2007). “We dated for many years. I was very much in love with Justin,” he admits.

The American actress, then, detailed a little more the reasons for having been gamadinha in the 44-year-old actor. “You know why? Because he’s funny,” she summarized her.

Justin Long is currently dating actress Kate Bosworth. According to Drew, he has a ‘gift’. “You want to know why he hooks up with all the women? Well, there are a few reasons, but comedy is definitely one of them. he is one of [pessoas] more insightful and witty. He’s brilliant, and he’ll blow you away with laughter,” she melted.

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long met in 2007 while filming ‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ (2009) and dated until 2010.

Despite the breakup, they remained close friends and have been seen together several times since then.

Justin is since last December in a relationship with Kate Bosworth. The couple, however, only publicly assumed the relationship recently with cute photos published by them in recent weeks.