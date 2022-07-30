‘Dungeons & Dragons’ (2000) | Remember the DISASTER First attempt to bring the famous RPG to the big screen

Recently, the world of pop culture in cinema has received numerous previews of its upcoming big releases. Such trailers were enough to whet the anticipation of the fans and leave them in an uproar with anxiety. They are productions for the second half of 2022 and also some for the beginning of next year. One of the coolest and that positively surprised the public was Dungeons & Dragonsnew investment in a classic and much loved property. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels is produced by Paramount Pictures, brings in the cast names such as Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant driving the project, and has direction of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldsteinthe duo responsible for the Spider-Man: Homecoming and by the direction of the hilarious game night.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels It has a premiere scheduled for March 3, 2023, but what really surprised fans was the quality that the work presented in its trailer. We know that these previews can be deceiving, for better or worse – a fact that often happens. But a trailer’s job is to pique the viewer’s interest in wanting to watch such a movie, and that’s the preview of the new one. Dungeons & Dragons performed with praise. This is one of the funniest and most eye-catching trailers in recent times and we’re really hoping it reflects the real spirit of the movie. The most educated fans in this universe, however, know very well the origin of this story – even included in other current products, such as the series Stranger Things.

As mentioned in the title of the article, Dungeons & Dragons emerged as a board game, which became a true phenomenon, being released in 1974. Unlike other board games, Dungeons & Dragons or D&D (in abbreviation) – “Dungeons and Dragons” (in free translation) is a RPG, or role-playing game. That means it’s a game where players act as the characters. Changing into kids, it’s like a preview of video games before the advent of video games. Today, every gamer has an avatar when playing online. The RPG is exactly that, but done in a more “roots” way and using merely the imagination of the players. In the case of D&D, focused on a fantasy adventure, full of beings from medieval mythology, such as dragons, monsters, supernatural creatures, wizards, sorcerers, knights, barbarians and mystical weapons. The “joke” was created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arnesonbecame serious and continues to bear fruit to this day within pop culture, with products even greater than the duo’s original creation.

For the 80s generation, one of the coolest “derivatives” the game ever had was the cartoon. dragon cave, which made children and teenagers happy at the time, especially in Brazil where it was repeated to the point that everyone memorized the episodes and their dialogues. Many may think that the animation lasted a considerable amount of time, but the truth is that it only aired for two years, from 1983 to 1985, in an unprecedented way – adding up to a total of 3 seasons and “only” 28 episodes. The show didn’t even have an ending, never showing a final episode in the plot of teenagers who were transported to a magical world after entering an amusement park ride. There, the group of six children gained magical weapons to fight the forces of evil. For decades, nostalgic fans dreamed of an adaptation of this cartoon, which has not yet come to fruition. To serve some consolation, it is reported that characters from the 80s cartoon will appear in a cameo in the new film. Which makes it even better.

But not only of glories is the road to Dungeons & Dragons in pop culture. And 22 years ago the wildly popular franchise would hit the lowest point in its trajectory – its personal rock bottom. Of course, I’m referring to the first live-action film adaptation of the D&D product, subtitled The Adventure Begins Now, 2000. At first, like this version now, the first collective dissatisfaction was due to the adaptation not being aimed at the classic cartoon – which was what nostalgic fans would like to see. Here, however, new characters were introduced. The plot involves themes of betrayal, political intrigue, conspirators trying to dethrone regents and the usual antics of the court, all set in a realm of fantasy, magic, creatures and dragons. Themes that would be explored with detail and care in the following year in productions such as Harry Potter and in particular Lord of the Ringsand 10 years later in the series game of Thrones. For this reason, we can say that D&D – The Movie narrowly missed the mark, as it debuted a year before the genre’s true explosion – which would certainly benefit it.

In the cast, only the veteran Jeremy Irons is a prominent name, even if he is paying the mickey of his career here. The actor plays the villain of the story, the sorcerer Profion, who conspires to remove Empress Savina from power (role of Thora Birchthen output from the success of American Beauty in the previous year). Irons’ caricatured performance in the film was quite satirized at the time, and would certainly become a meme today. When asked why an actor of his stature had accepted to participate in this production, he simply replied that he had just bought a castle and needed to pay for it somehow – a similar answer given years earlier by the fellow countryman. Michael Caine when asked about his participation in the horrendous shark 4 (1987).

Yes, since you have noticed that the quotes from the film by D&D are not very complimentary. On the contrary, it is a difficult mission to find any defender of the work. This is one of those rare and unanimous productions that doesn’t seem to find even a defender – in fact, if you know one, let us know. The truth is, when a movie fails, it’s not good for anyone. It is not good for those who produce it and have to bear the financial loss – and in the case of artists it can mean the end of a career. And it’s not good for fans, who are left without their beloved product. Here in this first D&D adaptation for the big screen we need to retrace the steps towards a central figure: the director and producer Courtney Solomon.

Without much expression in the field of the seventh art, the Canadian Courtney Solomon he was just 19 years old when he managed to acquire the rights to a D&D film adaptation. An ardent fan of the board game and all the mythology surrounding this universe, Solomon made contact with the publisher TSR, the company responsible for taking care of D&D publications – whether for the game or books and all printed material. Through negotiations and his passion, Solomon gained the rights to take the idea to film. For years, the young producer sought partners who could help him in this endeavor and without a studio behind him at the time, but managing to raise something around US$3 million for the film’s budget from investors, D&D – The Adventure Begins Now would become the most expensive independent film in history. Soon after, Solomon would still take off the distribution of New Line – which the following year would also produce Lord of the Rings.

Showing an incredible tongue, the young producer came very close to closing a deal with big names in the industry to run the film, such as the directors. Francis Ford Coppola and James Cameronin addition to a possible involvement of the late Stan Winston for the purposes. The stone in the shoe Solomon, however, it was precisely his contract with the TSR company, which was full of clauses and ended up not letting the negotiations with these bigwigs go ahead. In the end, everyone gave up, and TSR demanded that a film be produced within the established deadline so that the producer wouldn’t lose the rights, reverting back to the publisher – maybe that was TSR’s real goal. The maneuver forced Solomon himself to get down to business and direct the film himself, without any experience in the role. Solomon would still scale the unexpressive Justin Whalin as its protagonist, the flirtatious thief Ridley. The director believed his actor had the potential to become a star – at the time Whalin was better known as the teenage Andy of Killer’s toy 3 (1991) and as photographer Jimmy Olsen on the sitcom Lois & Clark – The New Adventures of Superman (1993). Whalin’s career would unfortunately never take off. Closing the main cast, Marlon Wayans lived the comic relief and partner of the protagonist Snails.

The rushed production had to cut several snippets of special effects and action scenes – in addition to being forced to work with a first script and not with a new and improved treatment (another contract requirement). In the end, the backstage nightmare was reflected in the result of the film. Among other things, the visual effects, which create, for example, the design of the dragons were considered low quality even for the time, taking into account that Jurassic Park (1993) and its sequel (1997) had created gigantic creatures far more convincing years earlier. Fans were also disappointed not to find any similarities in the plot with their beloved universe, characters and concepts. And those unfamiliar with the story realized D&D – the Movie, just as a mediocre and unattractive, extremely generic medieval fantasy adventure. Luckily, in the following year, much more full-bodied films would rescue the genre. Is for Dungeons & Dragons redemption may be in the new Honor Among Rebelswhich promises a similar spirit to the first Guardians of the Galaxy with regard to the interaction of its characters and a work more faithful to its source material. Let’s wait.

