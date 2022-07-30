End of the line: Intel shuts down Optane memory division at $559 million loss

Intel confirmed that will cease operations at the Optane memory division, a technology that promised to multiply the performance advantages of SSD and RAM. The statement came from CEO Pat Gelsinger in his financial report for the 2nd quarter of 2022 released on Thursday (28). The memory and storage combination was announced in 2015, and over the years, it has received several improvements focused on the home and business computer. Explaining the shutdown of the Optane division, a spokesperson revealed that the manufacturer seeks to save costs to invest in essential Intel technologies.

Optane memories were the result of a partnership between Intel and Micron, the company that developed the 3D XPoint technology that promised a thousand times more performance and durability than NAND memories, in addition to ten times more density than DRAM memories. This joint venture, on the other hand, was terminated in 2018 and the wafers of the 3D XPoint were sold in sequence, leaving Intel with a gigantic inventory of memories that, now, it recognizes that it will not be able to make it available on the market. O Blocks and Files estimates that the reserve would be able to supply the line for two years. According to the hardware giant’s financial report, the division’s closure will result in an inventory write-off valued at $559 million. This is the value that the “blue team” will have as a loss when discarding the surplus of materials.

We continue to rationalize our portfolio in support of our IDM 2.0 strategy. This includes evaluating divestments in divisions that are not sufficiently profitable or not essential to our strategic objectives. After much consideration, Intel plans to cease further product development within its Optane business. Intel Spokesperson

The company says it is committed to supporting Optane memory customers during the “transition”. The division’s demise represents Intel’s sixth non-core business closure since the arrival of Pat Gelsinger. The CEO also signed off on the sale of the NAND memory R&D unit to SK Hynix and the drone arm to Elon Musk’s brother. In justification of the end of Optane, the executive adds that the industry is migrating to systems based on the Compute Express Link (CXL) standard. The technology developed by Intel and provided to the consortium of the same name — newly joined by AMD — promises to make the interconnection of memory with hardware faster and more efficient.

