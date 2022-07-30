Enderson admits bad 1st time against Náutico and explains changes: “More aggression” | Bahia

Coach Enderson Moreira also didn’t like part of what he saw at the Fonte Nova Arena on Friday night. Like almost 29,000 Bahia fans, who were at the stadium, the coach saw his team play poorly for most of the match against Náutico, in the 21st round of Serie B. [assista aos melhores momentos no vídeo acima] .

The solution, however, came in the second stage. Ignacio opened the scoring in the 25th minute and Davó scored the second two minutes later. There was still time for Everton to leave his at 38. Three to zero for Bahia and the end of a five-game fast without winning in front of their fans.

After the whistle finally ended, Enderson gave a press conference and admitted that the first half was lacking. According to him, Bahia dropped production in the last minutes, but was effective after the break.

– I think we start the game well, create good possibilities. The end of the first half didn’t go so well, we fell a bit. In the end, we were more effective, right? We had the chances and ended up scoring. […] I think we started the game very well, with good chances, goalposts, clear chances. […] It’s important to win again at home. We played good games here. Against CRB, we created even more than today. We played a good game against Grêmio as well. We missed important points with good performances, so winning again is very important,” he said.

– The final part of the first half that was bad. In the second half, we grew in intensity, we came back looking for the goal. I say again that we made games in which we produced even more than today, but today we were more effective-he added.

To reach such effectiveness, the coach made changes in the interval. Raí and Warley gave way to Jacaré and Davó, responsible for the second goal. Everton replaced Copete, discreet, and young Miqueias and Patrick entered the field for the departures of Emerson Santos and Rodallega.

Enderson explained that he was aiming to give the team more aggression.

– We noticed that the final part of the first half wasn’t good, so we tried to do something different, put more aggression. It was a risk we had to take to win again at home.

The strategy paid off, and the complaints heard on the way to half-time turned into cries of support at the final whistle. For the tricolor coach, the 28,835 fans present played a key role in the conquest.

– We have to praise the role of the fans today, it was a difficult game, against a team from Náutico with players who are very good with the ball. The crowd supported us in a difficult time, and it is a triumph that we dedicate to everyone who was here – he said.