Erotic Thriller With Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Is Hidden and You Must See

Deep waters (Deep Water) is an erotic thriller film that was filmed in 2020, when the protagonists Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were still dating.

The film is based on the book of the same name written by Patricia Highsmith.

In the plot, Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda Van Allen (Ana de Armas) are an attractive young couple whose mind games take a turn when people around them start turning up dead.

The couple avoid divorce in a loveless marriage, allowing each to have their own lovers, but everything is upended when the facade of American suburban life is exposed.

In addition to Ben Affleck and Ana de Armasthe list still has Tracy Letts and Rachel Blanchard. with direction of Adrian Lyne.

Deep Water is available on Amazon Prime Video.

