experts warn of product risks

No one doubts that Anitta is a great marketing performer. On Thursday afternoon, she announced through her social networks, with more than 63 million followers, that she was launching a perfume for the intimate region, called “Puzzy by Anitta”. “It’s my turn to profit. Soon my intimate perfume on sale all over Brazil ”, she said in reference to the tattoo she got on her anus.

However, experts heard by GLOBO guarantee that these products are “unnecessary” and that the product can pose risks to the health of women and those who use it the most.

The gynecologist and specialist in assisted reproduction, Karina Tafner, says that today there are deodorants, lubricants and vaginal moisturizers, but they change the pH of the vulva, which can prevent the growth of healthy bacteria, which protect against infections.

— Society has constructed the female genitalia as something impure and this marketing of hygiene products is used to achieve an ideal to fix this “problem”. We have smells, the vagina and anus also smell, the important thing is to keep this area clean to avoid these odors. That is, these products are unnecessary as long as you maintain proper hygiene – explains the doctor.

Karina says that if the user chooses to use it, he needs to make sure the product is made for the area and won’t cause allergies or irritation in the intimate area. The gynecologist’s advice is to look for products with a neutral pH, hypoallergenic and to use it rarely.

Former president of the Brazilian Society of Coloproctology and professor at the USP School of Medicine, Fábio Guilherme Campos, says that making a perfume for the intimate region is an “exaggeration” and that the product, depending on its composition, can induce the reaction allergic reaction at the site, in addition to the predisposition to fungi.

— Several questions pop into my head with this release. What is the composition? irritate? Can I use it every day or is there a specific amount? A perfume has a scent, dyes, which are substances that, in contact with regions of extreme sensitivity, such as the intimate area, can cause severe health risks. It is not necessary to perfume this region. She is not dirty or has odors normally, she will have dirt and characteristic smell if there is no hygiene. There are special soaps, unscented, neutral, especially for this region. Just the hygiene is fantastic. I don’t know if a perfume is the best strategy. says Fields.

In the conception of the perfume, in partnership with Anitta, is the pharmaceutical company CIMED, the third largest industry in the field in the country. According to a statement sent to GLOBO, the “Puzzy by Anitta” formula was “tested and underwent gynecological and dermatological exams”, being “approved by Anvisa” in its final tests. She also states that the product was “inspired by Anitta’s routine. , who was already wearing an intimate fragrance developed by a friend”.

Without detailing its composition, the statement says that the perfume was designed “to ensure that the product does not cause burning, since the formula is 100% alcohol-free and hypoallergenic, in addition to not containing parabens”.

The three fragrances of Puzzy should arrive in mid-August at pharmacies and the price should not exceed R$ 100.00.