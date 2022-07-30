Fatimassulense is approved in 7 American Universities

Admin 25 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

SOUTH FATIMA – Fatimassulense, Vinícius Zanardo Rodrigues, 22, applied to 10 American Universities, of which he passed in 7.

The young man has a degree in Energy Engineering from UFGD, and currently has a solar energy business in Fátima do Sul.

The young man reports that it was years of hard work and dedication and that he is very proud of his achievement.

Vinicius is living in Columbus, where he is attending college in Ohio.

Read too


WILLPOWER

Waste picker who pulls a 120kg cart to pay for college gets help from netizens


CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS

MS is the Brazilian state with the most educational actions on crimes against children and adolescents


SUPER DAD

Young man finds baby in the trash, falls in love, takes him in and wants to adopt the child


JATED PUBLIC CALL

Escola Bernadete Santos Leite makes public call for school lunch in JATEÍ


NEW IDENTITY CARD

New identity card begins to be issued only with the CPF

CONTEST
CONTEST AND SELECTIONS

Salaries of BRL 9,700 and 235 vacancies: check out the opportunities in contests and selections in MS


TRAINING COURSE

Training course for the Metropolitan Civil Guard will start on August 1


OVERCOME FEAR OF DRIVING

Detran program that helps people overcome fear of driving is open for enrollment


CEPEX

UEMS opens public selection for the implementation of new CEPEX


WORKSHOPS FOR CHILDREN

During the holidays, MARCO has a special program with workshops for children

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Capixaba couple parachute into Colombian sea; see the video

A couple from Espirito Santo got a fright during a tour of the San Andrés …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved