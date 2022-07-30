Felipe Alves passing Fortaleza and Youth

Felipe Alves is the new goalkeeper of São Paulo. Hired on loan until the end of 2023, the 34-year-old player arrives in the midst of a mystery over Jandrei’s injury and tries to rediscover his good performance alongside Rogério Ceni – with whom he worked at Fortaleza – after a discreet stint at Juventude.

Arco do Leão do Pici since 2019, Felipe Alves became a starter precisely at the hands of Rogério Ceni and became the commander’s “ice man” for his skill with the ball at his feet. Together, commander and commander were champions of the Northeast Cup (2019) and of the Ceará Championship (2019 and 2020).

Journalist Brenno Rebouças, from “O Povo”, followed Felipe Alves’ passage through Fortaleza and, at the UOL Esporte, summarized the rise of the Northeastern soccer archer. He explains that Ceni asked for the signing of Alves for his skill with his feet and ability to act as a libero, and won a penalty taker “for free”.

“Felipe Alves is skilled with his feet, Ceni used him as a libero. He’s also very cold and doesn’t get scared with early marking. His nickname was Iceman”, said Brenno.

“At Fortaleza, he proved to be a great penalty taker. He doesn’t guess a corner, waits until the last second to jump and is very focused”, added the journalist.

Felipe Alves played in 142 matches for Fortaleza. Life in Caxias do Sul, with the Youth shirt, was not close to being the same.

Away from the group and few explanations

After two years as a starter at Fortaleza, Felipe Alves’ loan to Juventude at the beginning of this year surprised everyone, as well as his departure from the squad shortly after the re-presentation. The goalkeeper trained separately until his transfer, on the grounds that he was no longer part of Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s commission plans.

Felipe Alves, Fortaleza’s goalkeeper, celebrates with Rogério Ceni during a match against Sport for the Northeast Cup Image: Walmir Cirne/AGIF

“The club never explained what actually happened, it just said that the coaching staff didn’t want to count on him anymore. The president of Fortaleza even said that the club is above everyone else, but it was never detailed. reported Brenno Rebouças.

In an interview with O Povo in February this year, Felipe Alves denied any disagreement and only questioned Vojvoda about the criteria for choosing goalkeepers.

“The question was in relation to the criteria adopted for the choice and that I questioned yes, because I always need to know in which aspects I should evolve to help the team more and more”, said Alves at the time.

Unknown in Youth

Despite the troubled departure, Felipe Alves arrived at Juventude with “Series A status” and left both fans and the press counting down for the title in the Gaucho team’s goal. The reality, however, far exceeded expectations.

Hired after the registration period for the Campeonato Gaúcho, Alves saw his teammate César come out ahead in the dispute for position. The lack of opportunities with Eduardo Baptista and a muscle injury meant that the goalkeeper made only three appearances for Juventude before moving to São Paulo.

Journalists even had difficulties in evaluating Felipe Alves’ lightning passage through the Caxias do Sul team.

“It was a very quick move. He arrived with starter status, but the planning of the coaching staff and football department was to give goalkeeper César opportunities. When Cesar wavered, Felipe had a muscle injury and delayed the process of taking over. the title in the Brasileirão”, summarized Eduardo Costa, from Rádio Gaúcha Serra.

Gilberto Júnior, sports coordinator at Rádio Caxias, believes that “unknown” sums up the goalkeeper’s last few months.

“If we were to define goalkeeper Felipe’s passage through Juventude in one word, it would be unknown, because he arrived with the status of first-choice goalkeeper in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship”, said the journalist, who evaluated the last three performances of Alves, against Ceará. (Brasileirão), Real Nordeste and Porto Velho (Brazil Cup)

“In the final stretch of the first round, Felipe received an opportunity against Ceará and was the security that Juventude needed and often did not find in César (…) He played two matches for the Copa do Brasil, and (in the first) he had a relatively safe game, although it showed an indecision in the goal exit. It had an entry in the game of the second phase, but then a discreet participation”, he added.