Felipe Alves sees “golden opportunity” and remembers hat “without thinking”

This Saturday, Felipe Alves gave his first press conference as a goalkeeper Sao Paulo. The 34-year-old goalkeeper evaluated the challenge as a “golden opportunity” and recalled the hat “without thinking”, which he gave with Fernando Diniz’s Audax shirt, in a game against Ituano.

“A great opportunity, a golden one, I’m definitely going to do my best. The hat I gave without thinking, could have ended my career, could have gone wrong, had a lot of repercussion, but I leave that in the past”, he said.

Felipe Alves also commented on his ability with his feet and assured that he is now available to act.

“It’s a characteristic of mine, the short game with my feet, I worked a long time with Diniz, with Rogério too. I’m here to help, learn, and contribute. Everything we do will be for São Paulo, to We can reap the rewards later on. I’m feeling very well and I’m available. We get the rhythm by playing”, he said.

📍 Barra Funda CT ⚽️ Before the presentation, Felipe Alves performed his first training for Tricolor.#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 📸 Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc pic.twitter.com/uAmwLwwtlN — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) July 30, 2022

The goalkeeper held his first training session with the rest of the squad this Saturday. Felipe Alves was on loan from Fortaleza to Juventude and signed with Tricolor Paulista until 2023.

