Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde



disclosure

Newsroom – TV Observatory





07/30/2022 15:06

07/30/2022 15:06

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

pixels

Original Title:pixels

Cast: Peter Dinklage; Kevin James; Michelle Monaghan; Adam Sandler;

Voice actors: Brenner: Alexandre Moreno/ President Will Cooper: Mauro Ramos/ Violet: Priscila Amorim/ Eddie: Hrcules Franco/ Ludlow Lamonsoff: Philippe Maia/ Matty Van Patten: Arthur Salerno

I’ll say: Chris Columbus

Nationality: American

Genre:Movie

Humanity has always looked for life outside of Earth and, in search of some contact, sent varied images and sounds about terrestrial culture in the most diverse satellites ever launched in the universe. One day, one of them was found. Ready to conquer the planet, the alien race decided to create digital monsters inspired by classic video games from the 1980s. To fight them, the only alternative is to call in game experts: Sam Brenne, Eddie Plant, Ludlow Lamonsoff and Lieutenant Colonel Violet Van Patten .

tuesday

the last song

Original Title: The Last Song

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Julie Anne Robinson

Cast: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Bobby Coleman, Nick Searcy, Kelly Preston, Greg Kinnear

Class: romantic drama

Ronnie Miller is 17 years old, the daughter of divorced parents and her father lives far from New York, in a beach town. After three years of separation, she still feels anger over everything that happened until the day her mother decides to send her to spend the summer with him. Once there, after meeting new people and passions, she meets someone who, in addition to being a good musician and teacher, is, above all, a true father.

Wednesday

Rent Passion

Original Title: The Perfect Man

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2005

Director: Mark Rosman

Cast: Hilary Duff, Heather Locklear, Chris Noth, Amy Acker, Mazin Elsadig

Class: comedy

In Rent Crush, Holly is tired of moving every time her mother, Jean Hamilton, breaks up with a new boyfriend. To boost her mother’s self-esteem, the young woman decides to invent a secret admirer, but soon her plan begins to spiral out of control.

Thursday

On fire

Original Title: Burnt

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: John Wells

Cast: Bradley Cooper; Sienna Miller; Daniel Brhl; Emma Thompson

Class: comedy, drama

Adam was once one of the most respected chefs in Paris. He leaves for London ready to restart his career and has Tony’s help.

Friday

to be programmed

Check out other movies that will be showing during the week on TV

This post Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde was first published on TV Observatório.