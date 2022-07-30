First Il-96-400M with Russian engines has been assembled and will be used as a flying laboratory

Illustrative photo – Anna Zvereva, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia





The decision on mass production of the updated version of the four-engine long-haul aircraft Il-96-400M is still pending and will only be taken after certification tests, however, the first example already has a defined use, according to the agency of Russian news TASS.

“The first aircraft has been assembled and will be used as a flight laboratory to test technical solutions for long-haul wide-body aircraft. Modernized systems are being tested there, including a promising domestic flight and navigation equipment complex. The engine is also Russian – PS-90A. By the end of the year, it is scheduled to air. Based on the results of certification tests, a decision will be made on mass production.a,” the source told TASS.

The Il-96 aircraft was designed at the Ilyushin Design Bureau in the late 1980s. It has now been produced in limited series in Voronezh since 1993 and used primarily for government flights.

In April, Rostec boss Sergei Chemezov reported that production of the Il-96-300 would not be massive. And the head of the United Aircraft Corporation (part of Rostec), Yuri Slyusar, specified that production of the Il-96-300 is planned at the level of two aircraft per year. He noted that airlines have very modest forecasts for demand for this aircraft.

In January, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce reported that the upgraded Il-96-400M should make its first flight before the end of the year. The aircraft received a fuselage lengthened by 9 meters, a modernized digital flight and navigation system. The maximum flight range of the aircraft will exceed 8 thousand kilometers, the maximum number of passenger seats is 370. It is assumed that the aircraft will consist entirely of Russian components.



