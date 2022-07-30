Flamengo lineup: Cebolinha and Vidal start for the first time against Atlético-GO | Flamengo

Reinforcement for the first time in the beginning and holders resting with an eye on Libertadores. Dorival Júnior prepared an all-reserve team to take on Atlético-GO, this Saturday, at 8:30 pm (GMT), at Maracanã, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. The big attractions are Vidal and Everton Cebolinha, who start playing.
With the game against Corinthians, away from home, for the quarter-finals of Libertadores, next Tuesday, the coach will send an alternative team to the field. The defensive line will be the same as the 2-1 victory over Avaí, but from the middle forward, only Diego will be repeated.
Flamengo’s probable lineup has Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, Vidal and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Lázaro and Marinho.
With 30 points, Flamengo is sixth in the Brasileirão, nine behind leader Palmeiras.
