Flamengo may have Gustavo Henrique back, traded with Fenerbahçe; Understand

This Saturday, the 30th, Gustavo Henrique was officially announced as a player for Fenerbahçe, Turkey. There, the defender will meet again with Jorge Jesus, his coach at the time of Flamengo and who indicated his hiring in the red-black carioca, in 2020. But as soon as he arrived in Europe, Gustavo Henrique can return to Flamengo.

However, the business model between clubs has changed. At first, Fener had committed to pay 2.8 million euros (R$14.81 million) for the economic rights of the defender.

But with the elimination in the Champions League playoffs, the inflow of resources into the vault decreased and the Fenerbahçe renegotiated the defender’s arrival. According to journalist Venê Casagrande, Gustavo Henrique was loaned to Fenerbhaçe until June 2023. For the loan, Flamengo will receive 1.4 million euros (7.4 million).

If the defender reaches some goals, Fenerbahçe pays another 1.4 million euros and acquires the player’s economic rights. If the goals are not met, Gustavo Henrique returns to Flamengo.

GH and Flamengo

Hired in early 2020, after standing out with the Santos shirt, Gustavo Henrique never established himself at Flamengo. In three seasons, there were 88 games, with eight goals scored.