Flamengo vs Atlético-GO: probable teams, absences and where to watch the Brasileirão match

After commitments for the Copa do Brasil in the middle of the week, Flamengo and Atlético-GO turn their attention to the dispute of Brazilian. This Saturday, at 8:30 pm (GMT), the red-black clubs face each other at Maracanã, in the first round of the second round of the competition. O THROW! broadcasts the match in Real Time.

In a good phase with Dorival, Flamengo occupies the sixth position, with 30 points, and seeks the fourth consecutive victory in the Brasileirão. In the last rounds, the team beat Coritiba, Juventude and Avaí. In case of a new triumph, Rubro-Negro can enter the G-4 and touch the leaders of the competition.

Last Wednesday, Flamengo dominated Athletico-PR, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, but ended up in a goalless draw. It is worth remembering that, next Tuesday, the team opens the confrontation against Corinthians, in the quarterfinals of Libertadores.

Atlético-GO is experiencing an atypical situation this season. On the one hand, they are in the quarterfinals of the South American Championship and the Copa do Brasil – including, beating Corinthians 2-0 in the first leg. The problem is the Brasileirão: coming from five straight defeats, the club is in the relegation zone and is under pressure to react as quickly as possible.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS – Flamengo vs Atlético-GO

20th round of the Brazilian Championship

Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: July 30, 2022 at 8:30 pm

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Where to watch: Premiere and in Real Time at LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Saints; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, Vidal and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Lázaro and Marinho.

Suspended: Nobody.

hanging: Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira and Lázaro.

Embezzlement: Rodrigo Caio (left knee injury), Diego Alves (strengthening) and Bruno Henrique (right knee surgery).

ATLETICO-GO (Coach: Jorginho)

Ronaldo; Hayner, Edson Felipe, Camutanga and Arthur Henrique; Marlon Freitas, Willian Maranhão and Jorginho; Airton (Peglow), Ricardinho and Wellington Rato.

Suspended: Nobody.

hanging: Jorginho, Edson Fernando, Churin, Léo Pereira and Shaylon.

Embezzlement: Ramon Menenez.