Flamengo vs Atlético-GO: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Alive in the Copa do Brasil and with different goals in the Brasileirão, Flamengo and Atlético-GO will face each other this Saturday, at Maracanã. In the match at 20:30 (from Brasília), for the 20th round, the red-black carioca needs to win to keep dreaming of touching the leader Palmeiras, while the red-negro from Goiás fights to get closer to the group outside the relegation zone.

1 of 5 Datasheet Flamengo x Atlético-GO — Photo: ge Flamengo x Atlético-GO technical sheet — Photo: ge

+ Check the updated table of the Brasileirão!

After the 0-0 draw with Athletico-PR for the Copa do Brasil and with the duel with Corinthians for Libertadores in sight, on Tuesday, in São Paulo, Dorival Júnior will send an all-reserve team to the field. The news are Vidal and Cebolinha, holders for the first time. With 30 points, Flamengo is in sixth place, nine points behind the first place.

Driven by the victory over Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil, Atlético-GO uses the last match as an example to change the course of the Brazilian Championship. With five consecutive defeats, the Dragon closed the first round in the relegation zone. Although they are doing well in the Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana, Atlético-GO sees Serie A as the most important competition of the season and hopes to react in the second round to avoid the fall.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts the match with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr and comments by Paulo Nunes and PVC. PC Oliveira will be at Central do Apito.

Sérgio Xavier analyzes Flamengo x Atlético-GO for the 20th round of the Brasileirão

2 out of 5 Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge

Flamengo – Coach: Dorival Júnior

Flamengo will have a team practically all reserve against Dragon. The only starter kept in the team is goalkeeper Santos, who has not participated in the rotation since the arrival of Dorival Júnior. The defensive line is the same that started the 2-1 victory over Avaí, last Sunday, as well as Diego is kept as the first defensive midfielder. From then on, new pieces, especially the popular Vidal and Everton Cebolinha.

3 of 5 Probable lineup of Flamengo against Atlético-GO — Photo: ge Probable lineup of Flamengo against Atlético-GO — Photo: ge

The probable Flamengo has Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, Vidal and Victor Hugo; Lázaro, Marinho and Everton Cebolinha.

Who is out: Diego Alves is in the final stages of physical conditioning after an injury, Rodrigo Caio has a meniscus problem in his left knee and Bruno Henrique is recovering from serious surgery on his right knee.

Diego Alves is in the final stages of physical conditioning after an injury, Rodrigo Caio has a meniscus problem in his left knee and Bruno Henrique is recovering from serious surgery on his right knee. hanging: Matheuzinho, Lázaro, Léo Pereira and Fabrício Bruno.

+ Other news from Flamengo

The red-black coach does not touch the team that won Corinthians. João Peglow and Ricardinho, recently hired, are still in the starting lineup.

4 of 5 Probable Atlético-GO to catch Flamengo — Photo: ge Atletico-GO likely to catch Flamengo — Photo: ge

Probable lineup: Ronaldo; Dudu, Wanderson, Edson Felipe, Jefferson; Gabriel Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Ricardinho and Peglow.

Who is out: Ramon Menezes tore his Achilles tendon and will no longer play this season.

Ramon Menezes tore his Achilles tendon and will no longer play this season. hanging: Jorginho, Edson Fernando, Léo Pereira, Churin and Shaylon

+ Other news from Atlético-GO

5 of 5 Arbitration presentation — Photo: Infografia Arbitration presentation — Photo: Infografia