Flat tires and belt replacement prevent Criciúma fans from reaching Londrina

Criciúma will have an important absence outside the four lines this Saturday afternoon, the 30th, to face Londrina. Tigre will not be able to count on most of its fans who were prepared to go to Estádio do Café, at the opponent’s house. The bus that took the members of Barra Os Tigres to Paraná had mechanical problems on the way and did not reach its destination.

Luiz Gustavo Nuernberg, a member of the organization, explained that the group left Criciúma around midnight this Saturday and the expected arrival in Londrina was at 2 pm. “Our bus was 400 kilometers from Londrina when a tire punctured and the tire was changed at a tire repair shop. Then the bus needed to change a belt and it took an hour and a half for the mechanic to arrive. Finally, with 250 kilometers to go, he had another flat tire,” he said.

At around 3:30 pm, the group of fans was still looking for a new tire shop. “Even if we manage to fix it, we won’t make it in time. As soon as we solve it, we will return to Criciúma”, added Nuernberg.

The 46 fans who were on the bus would follow the match between Criciúma and Londrina, valid for the 21st round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. The match is scheduled for 16:00.

