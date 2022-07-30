Formula 1 prepares qualifying with wet track in Hungary – Formula 1 News

Formula 1 rains again in Hungary, as it was in 2020 (Photo: Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

ALL ABOUT F1 FREE TRAINING FRIDAY IN HUNGARY | briefing

Formula 1 prepares for a wet track day at the Hungarian GP. This Saturday (30) of qualifying for the last race before the summer break in Europe, the category has to get used to the idea of ​​riding in the rain throughout the day. Although the situation is uncertain for the time of the definition of the grid, the track tends to be wet.

The expectation for the day is that the chance of rain will be lower in the mid-afternoon than in the morning – when it rained – and at night. Although the expectation is a 20% chance of rain for 16:00 local time [11h de Brasília], the beginning of the day is water on the track. Formula 3, for example, started with a wet track when it was time to start the day’s activities.

In terms of temperature, what is expected is that the environment is at 26°C and with a thermal sensation of 27°C under a totally cloudy sky. The relative humidity is at a high 72%, while the winds average 24 km/h and gusts of up to 26 km/h. The information is from the Accuweather weather service.

Will Max Verstappen get wet in the Formula 1 classification in Hungary? (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Earlier, in the third and final free practice, the situation is quite different. Scheduled for 1pm local time [8h de Brasília]the initial session is expected to rain – up to 66% – and some lightning.

In terms of temperature, it will be like the rating: 26°C and feel 28°C. Humidity reaches 80%, while winds reach gusts of 19 km/h and an average of 15 km/h.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all weekend activities Hungarian GP of Formula 1.

