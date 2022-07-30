Gamer chair on sale: up to 25% off

Anyone who spends hours playing games knows the importance of invest in a comfortable and appropriate chair. In addition to providing more comfort for the user, an appropriate chair will prevent future pain and injuries.

And the gaming chairs may seem like a luxury for some, but they have differentials that will allow more comfort in the match, which can even influence their performance.

With the popularity of the product, today we can find good models with a more affordable price. And to help even more, the Submarino website is offering up to 25% off various gaming chair models.

You can check the full list here, But first, here are some suggestions we’ve put together for you:

Prime-X Gamer Chair, Dazz

Developed with a quality structure to deliver a unique experience. It has 180° adjustment, 2D adjustable armrest and class 4 piston to adjust the height to your preference.

Gamer Chair Thunderx3 Bc3 Blood Dusk

It has a support of up to 150 kg, developed with quality materials, polyurethane cover with carbon fiber details.

Gamer Mx17 Mymax Chair

Inspired by comfort, designed for gaming! Support for up to 150kg, it has PU leather upholstery, injected foam with controlled density, reclines up to 180° that makes it possible to find a more comfortable position.

Gamer Mx0 Mymax Chair

Gamer MX0 Mymax chair, surface in synthetic leather and metallic structure guarantees durability to the product, it has resistance for up to 120 kg.

Gamer Healer Warlock Chair