Germany rejects adopting playoffs to curb Bayern Munich’s dominance | german football

Ten German titles in a row for Bayern Munich triggered the alert in the Bundesliga. How to avoid becoming a “league of one team”? The concern with the balance of the competition has given rise to rumors that perhaps the way forward is to change the format, from the traditional championship with consecutive points to a tournament with playoffs. However, when asked about the possibility in a meeting with foreign journalists in Leipzig, Bundesliga International marketing director Peer Naubert assured that there are no plans for any change in the competition.

– We have to strengthen the competitors, not weaken the champion. We want to have competitiveness back, but to think about adopting a playoff we would first have to listen to the players. But at this point, we don’t think about playoffs, it’s not a possibility that we consider – he said.

1 of 1 Neuer lifts the Silver Salvia, Bundesliga trophy — Photo: REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach Neuer lifts the Silver Salvia, the German Championship trophy — Photo: REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach

Football has its romanticism, and if one club is dominating the league, we have to create conditions for the others to be able to compete. — Peer Naubert, Marketing Director, Bundesliga International

This Saturday, Bayern Munich will have its strength tested in the final of the German Supercup, against RB Leipzig, current winners of the country’s Cup. Playing for the cup for the tenth time in a row, the Munich team has won five of the last six finals.

Injured Yussuf Poulsen regrets missing RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup

A constant presence in the G-4 of the German Championship for four seasons, the young RB Leipzig, founded in 2009 and playing in the top flight since 2016, is a breath of hope for a country looking for a rival to the hegemonic Bayern.

– It’s amazing what RB Leipzig has built up in recent years. Now there’s a club becoming competitive, and that’s good for the league. It is challenging when a team is dominant like Bayern, but we believe there are many other positive factors in other clubs as well.