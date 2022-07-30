Goiás vs Coritiba: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and match refereeing | Brazilian series a

With the same score and fighting against the relegation zone, Goiás and Coritiba will face off this Saturday in the opening of the second round of the Brasileirão. The match valid for the 20th round will take place at Serrinha Stadium, in Goiânia, starting at 4:30 pm (Brasília time) – click and follow in Real Time.

In 14th place with 22 points, Goiás comes from a 3-3 draw against São Paulo, in Morumbi. The emerald team has not won for three rounds and hopes to end the fast to stay away from the Z-4.

> See Serie A table and standings

Coritiba comes from a 1-0 victory at home over Cuiabá and jumped from the Z-4 ​​to 13th position at the end of the shift. The distance to the sticking, however, is still small: two points. Without winning away, Coxa tries to break the fast to get out of the condition of the worst campaign as a visitor in Serie A.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Natalia Lara and commentary by Conrado Santana and Salvio Spinola (referee);

O ge tracks everything in Real Time, with exclusive videos.

Goiás – coach: Jair Ventura

Goiás has three absences: Matheus Sales, Luan Dias and Fellipe Bastos, with the first two being holders against São Paulo. In place of Matheus Sales, Caio Vinícius should enter. Luan Dias’ vacancy tends to go to Nicolas. In this way, Vinícius is withdrawn to act in the frame. Recovered from injury, Reynaldo can return to the defense.

likely lineup: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Danilo Cardoso (Reynaldo), Caetano and Sávio; Caio Vinícius, Diego, Dadá Belmonte and Vinícius; Nicolas and Pedro Raul

2 of 3 Probable starting lineup for Goiás — Photo: ge Probable starting lineup for Goiás — Photo: ge

who is out : Matheus Sales belongs to Coritiba and cannot play under contract; Luan Dias and Fellipe Bastos are suspended with three yellow cards.

: Matheus Sales belongs to Coritiba and cannot play under contract; Luan Dias and Fellipe Bastos are suspended with three yellow cards. hanging: Maguinho, Pedro Raul and Matheus Sales

Coritiba – coach: Gustavo Morínigo

The Paraguayan coach has the return of Willian Farias, who served suspension. On the other hand, midfielder Thonny Anderson is out after being sent off in the last match, against Cuiabá. Among those related, the newcomers are the newly hired Jesús Trindade and Hernán Pérez.

likely lineup: Alex Muralha; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Egídio; Willian Farias, Bruno Gomes (Val) and Régis; Manga, Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão

3 of 3 Probable starting lineup for Coritiba — Photo: ge Probable starting lineup for Coritiba — Photo: ge

who is out : Thonny Anderson (suspended); Diego Pofírio, Fabricio Daniel and Robinho (transition); Gabriel Vasconcelos, Warley and Andrey (medical department)

: Thonny Anderson (suspended); Diego Pofírio, Fabricio Daniel and Robinho (transition); Gabriel Vasconcelos, Warley and Andrey (medical department) hanging: Alef Manga, Galarza and Guillermo