Goodbye! Google Play Store will ban full-screen ads

Google is always updating the policy on its Play Store from time to time. Most of these updates are in response to new regulations or to increase store privacy. The Google Play Store recently released new regulations to restrict full-screen ads in apps.

According to reports, the new policy will take effect on September 30, 2022. The company’s announcement reveals that the new rules will ban the following forms of advertising:

Full-screen ads of all formats (video, GIF, static, etc.) that appear unexpectedly, typically when the user chooses to do something else, and ads that appear during gameplay, at the beginning of a level, or during the start of a a content segment.

Google says this policy does not apply to rewarded ads that users have chosen to see (for example, ads that the developer offers users to watch in exchange for unlocking specific in-game features or content).

This policy also does not apply to monetization and advertising that does not interfere with normal use of the app or game play (e.g. video content with embedded ads, non-full-screen banner ads).

Starting September 30th, developers will also be required to include a method directly accessible in the app to manage or cancel subscriptions.

Source: Gizchina