Google announces new Gmail design news

Initially, Google proposed a redesign of Gmail in January of this year. The idea was that few users could test to provide feedback. The company claims to have taken these feedback into account to make improvements, and that now the final version will have Gmail chat for all users.

The company hasn’t made any drastic changes to the app’s interface and ensures that the new design is super customizable thanks to the Quick Setting button, which is in the top right corner.

The biggest transformations were made so that it is possible to have an improved interaction in Chat, Spaces and Meet Gmail. The buttons have also been improved, which are more modern and colorful.

If the user doesn’t like or simply doesn’t adapt to the new design inserted, there is also the option to simply revert to the old way. Just click on the Quick Setting button and choose “return to original Gmail appearance”.

As much as this shows a strange pop-up, precisely because it asks the user if he wants to go back to the old standard, the brand says that the goal was to make it so customizable that this option also had to exist. However, it is likely that this reversal will no longer be possible in the future, so if there is really a big rejection of the new design, it is good for the user to use the old one until it becomes unavailable for good.

The surface has also undergone transformations: now there is a “search chip”, which is basically another name given to the search filter. It promises to be better than the old one and more accurate in terms of results.

The platform is using its artificial intelligence to offer people better search suggestions. The company also said that it will start offering a superior experience for users who have tablets later this year, with more accessibility tools and new emojis.

