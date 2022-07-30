Google opens 26,000 vacancies for free and certified online courses

The offer of free online courses has helped many people to improve their curriculum and even conquer new opportunities in the job market. With the help of technology, it is now possible to learn more without leaving home. If you want to plan your study routine, check out some of Google’s open options and how to apply.

Studying for free is already very good, but it’s even better when the opportunity is offered by one of the most respected of the world. Google courses are in the areas of marketing, data and professional qualification. And there’s more: participants receive a certificate upon completion of studies.

study routine

The courses released by Google are through the Digital Atelier. These are opportunities free for those who want to create a study routine and, who knows, even change careers.

The company’s idea is to help those interested in expanding their business and increasing their chances in the job market. People from all countries can apply.

Courses can be followed by individuals of different skill levels. The didactics and the clear and simple exposition of the content allow that even those who do not have any knowledge of the area can develop in their studies.

As such, Google course opportunities range in duration from 2 hours to more than 20 hours. Some certificates are free and some are paid. The information can be checked even before starting the studies.

In addition, interested parties can search for courses according to the level knowledge in the area in question. In other words, it has for beginner, intermediate and advanced.

Below are some available courses:

Manage a project with digital tools;

Learn to plan efficient meetings;

Fundamentals of digital marketing;

Develop your business in other countries.

To register, simply access the Digital Atelier page and select the course you want. You need to register quickly to start receiving content.