Google Stadia “didn’t die”, insists Google

Admin 12 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

The official Google Stadia account on twitter replied to one of the users of the social network where he stated – or at least tried to – categorically “that the video game will not be closed”. The statement was given due to some rumors that surrounded the Internet about the end of the platform.

Stadia is not dying. Rest assured we are always working to bring more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro.

For now, there is no information about the new projects. Last year, the company closed first-party studios due to “a high cost of production” and, since then, there have been no exclusive releases.

Still, the answer tries to scare off speculation.

Google Stadia changing strategy?

Business Insider sources pointed out that Google should focus its efforts on serving products and services from partners, delivering technology to assist in white label development — items marketed with a logo — marking a third sudden shift in the streaming service.

Still, the platform would have its “gaming area”, but representing only 20% of the company’s focus.

