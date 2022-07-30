Grêmio training: Geromel is preserved, and Thiago Santos gives scare in ball possession work | Guild

Admin 14 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Coach Roger led the last training session before the weekend off on Friday afternoon and prioritized work on exchanging passes under pressure. For preservation, as happened last Thursday, Geromel did not participate in activities with the ball.

Except for injured Kannemann and Ferreira, the Grêmio coach had the entire group on the CT Luiz Carvalho lawn. First, physical trainer Reverson Pimentel performed a kind of pre-workout with physical strength exercises.

After that, the captain ended the day at the academy, while the rest of the squad remained on the field. In the first half, Roger divided the players into two groups and performed the work of exchanging passes within a delimited space.

Roger Machado leads Grêmio training — Photo: João Victor Teixeira

Soon after, he split the entire cast into two teams. While the goalkeepers trained separately, the field athletes did a job that valued possession of the ball under pressure from the opposing team, using half of the lawn.

During this work, Thiago Santos gave a scare. In one of the moves, the steering wheel caught his leg on the lawn and fell complaining of pain. The activity was paralyzed, the club’s doctors attended the scene and Thiago returned to training.

Thiago Santos gives a scare in Grêmio training — Photo: João Victor Teixeira

Now, commission and players get Saturday and Sunday off. On Monday, work will resume at Grêmio’s CT. Grêmio will face Guarani on the 5th, in Campinas, at the Brinco de Ouro stadium, starting at 9:30 pm, for the twelfth round of Serie B.

+ Watch: all about the Guild on ge and on tv

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

BRL 132 MI comes into play and Braz outlines a strategy for Flamengo to close with ‘package’: “Daily calls”

Flamengo Red-Black Board plans to close with international targets in 2022 Per Guilherme Ramos 7/29/2022 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved