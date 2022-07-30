Guardiola confirms Haaland in Manchester City against Liverpool | english football

This Saturday (30), Manchester City will compete for the first title of the 2022/23 season by facing Liverpool, at 13:00 (GMT), at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, for the FA Super Cup, which places the champions face to face. Englishman and the winner of the FA Cup. On the eve of the match, at a press conference, coach Pep Guardiola confirmed Haaland’s presence in the Citizens’ attack against the Reds.

“He’s ready to play tomorrow. The first impression, as a person, is very good, a funny guy. He has adapted very well to the team and that is important. I don’t see (the players) off the field, I don’t drink beer with them, but apparently he’s a really nice guy. I see the canteen and the hallways, very cool. We were very lucky to have guys like that in previous seasons, otherwise you don’t win titles…

In the pre-season in the United States, Haaland was not on the field in Manchester City’s 2-1 victory over América de México, but he scored an appearance and the goal in the 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich. Guardiola explained that the Norwegian striker was uncomfortable at the start of training, but that he is now ready to help the Citizens fight for more titles in 2022/23.

– He feels good. When I spoke to him in the last few days, he was a little uncomfortable, but he was able to train and move around. At the end of August, he will be better than now, when we have one game a week, with more training. After that we started the crazy schedule, with games every three or four days. I think for Liverpool and for us, this competition is a little too early, but the opportunity to play in the FA Super Cup is always too soon. We have to adapt.

Manchester City have six FA Super Cup titles, while Liverpool have lifted the trophy on 15 occasions. The last time the Citizens took the cup home was in 2019, precisely against the Reds.