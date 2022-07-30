Guess ge: see the bets of presenters and commentators for the 20th round of the Brasileirão | guess center

The 20th round of the Brazilian Championship marks the beginning of the second round of the guess ge . For the presenters, commentators and Espião Statístico, Flamengo and Bragantino are unanimous against Atlético-GO and Juventude.

In Ceará x Palmeiras, there is a lot of balance. There were three guesses on the victory of Vozão, three on the triumph of Palmeiras and another three on the draw. In the first round, Ceará beat Palmeiras 3-2 at Allianz Parque.

Playing in Beira-Rio, Internacional receives Atlético-MG and is favorite. There were four bets on Colorado’s victory, two on Galo’s victory and three on a draw. In the first round of the Brasileirão, Atlético-MG won 2-0 at Mineirão.

In Santos x Fluminense, the team led by Fernando Diniz wins. There were seven guesses on the victory of Flu, one on the triumph of Peixe and one on the draw. In the first round, the match ended in a 0-0 tie.

The Stat Spy, which competes with the presenters and commentators, part of the application of an algorithm on data collected in Brasileirões since 2013, with the analysis of several characteristics of more than 80 thousand finalizations made and more than three thousand games.

Take a look at the general ranking of the Guess ge: